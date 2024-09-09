Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill certainly can’t say his season opener was boring.

Hill went viral no less than three times on Sunday. First, as he was arriving to to Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, he was handcuffed and forcibly placed face down by police, who allegedly stopped him for speeding and reckless driving. The arrest was caught on camera and was shared and re-shared on social media.

Then, after scoring a touchdown in the Dolphins 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hill and a teammate ridiculed the arrest in an end-zone celebration with a mock handcuffing of Hill — again going viral.

Finally, Hill managed to get his own version of events out in an impassioned post-game news conference, blaming the arrest on “bad apples” and saying, when notified that the police officer behind the arrest was put on administrative leave, “that should tell you everything you need to know.”

According to The Associated Press, the arrest happened outside the team’s stadium Sunday morning and involved at least three unidentified officers, one of whom was placed on leave.

“Tyreek Hill should not have been forcibly driven to the ground, handcuffed and handled so aggressively for a minor traffic violation heading into the stadium before the game. Period,” said Robert Griffin III, former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst, in an X post that included video of his arrest.

Tyreek Hill should not have been forcibly driven to the ground, handcuffed and handled so aggressively for a minor traffic violation heading into the stadium before the game. Period. @cheetah pic.twitter.com/Gnu1mrIuUD — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 8, 2024

Another Dolphins player, defensive tackle Calais Campbell, was also briefly handcuffed after coming to Hill’s assistance.

“Hill, who said he respects police officers and wants to be one when he retires from football, said he ‘had no idea’ why police placed him in handcuffs,” the AP reported.

“I wasn’t disrespectful because my mom didn’t raise me that way,” Hill said.

“Didn’t cuss. Didn’t do none of that. Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it out, man,” the speedy receiver elaborated.

This account was contradicted somewhat by ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who said Hill “got into a verbal altercation with police” after he was pulled over.

I’m told by sources Tyreek Hill was cited for reckless driving as a result of his incident outside the stadium with police. After he was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 8, 2024

While speaking with reporters, Hill also brought up the racial aspect of the situation — Hill is black — wondering what might have happened were he not a star player.

“I don’t want to bring race into it, but sometimes it gets kind of iffy when you do,” he said.

“What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill? Lord knows what that guy or guys would have done. I was just making sure that I was doing what my uncle always told me to do whenever you’re in a situation like that: ‘Just listen, put your hands on the steering wheel and just listen.’”

Miami Dolphins star Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill speaks on being arrested hours before kickoff for a driving violation outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and hearing the police officer was put on administrative leave after altercation. pic.twitter.com/wAv2hkcIWX — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) September 8, 2024

He did, however, manage to make light of it once he was in the stadium and in the end zone:

This photo of Tyreek Hill’s TD celebration 💀 pic.twitter.com/pxgU1EwcN2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 8, 2024

Alas, he only scored one touchdown, so we were deprived of what a second celebration might have looked like. He did manage 130 yards on seven receptions, though, according to ESPN — a typically Tyreek Hill-like stat-line.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels announced an officer was on leave and an investigation had begun into the arrest, according to CNN.

“Following the incident involving Tyreek Hill, I have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation to ensure a thorough review of the matter. One of the officers involved in the incident has been placed on administrative duties while the investigation is conducted,” she said in a statement.

“I’m committed to transparency and accountability to the community with any situation involving my officers.”

However, many on social media noted that a rush to judgment might not be called for, particularly given Hill’s history of run-ins with the law.

We don’t know what he did yet or how he acted. Shouldn’t rush to judgement. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) September 8, 2024

You don’t know what happened before this video. Wait for the facts — Rev. Damien Jones aka Clarence Thomas’ play nephew (@NobleNegroe) September 8, 2024

Indeed, as the Sporting News pointed out, Hill’s history with law enforcement dates back to his time as a player at Oklahoma State University, where his time with the team was cut short after he was charged with domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend, who alleged he choked and kicked her.

Hill eventually reached a guilty plea and received three years probation, but was forced to transfer to West Alabama after being booted from OSU.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, but suspended indefinitely by the team in 2019 after allegations of abuse against the child he had with his former girlfriend surfaced. A recording featuring Hill and Crystal Espinal surfaced shortly thereafter, which did not put Hill in the best light.

In one portion of the recording, when Espinal told Hill that their son was terrified of him, he responded, “You need to be terrified of me too, b****.”

However, prosecutors declined to pursue the investigation and the league announced it wouldn’t be suspending Hill.

Problems followed him to Miami after he joined the Dolphins in 2022. In June of 2023, Hill, police alleged, slapped an employee of a fishing marina in the back of the head following what it called a “disagreement.” However, authorities again declined to pursue charges against Hill.

In addition to winning one Super Bowl with Kansas City, Hill has made eight Pro Bowl teams, six All-Pro teams (five first-team, one second-team) and is a member of the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Team.

