Commentary
Commentary

Police Officer Shot in Ambush-Style Attack After Gunman Lures Officers to His Home

Taylor PenleyMay 5, 2021 at 1:06pm
Combined Shape

A Nashville police officer was shot in the arm on Tuesday while responding to what was later determined to be a “setup call.”

Police said the 22-year-old suspect, Salman Mohamed, called 911 to report an active shooter in an attempt to lure officers to the scene of his south Nashville home, according to WZTV-TV.

Unfortunately, his scheme worked. When officers arrived at his home and knocked on the door, Mohamed opened fire, leaving two-year veteran Metro Police officer Brian Sherman wounded.

Mohamed then emerged from the house, carrying a rifle.

Police tried reasoning with him, but he died shortly afterward from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Stumbles, Struggles to Speak for 41 Seconds Straight

Responding officers never fired a shot, and there were no other injuries.

Mohamed had told 911 dispatchers that his mother had been shot. However, police discovered that this was not the case.

Sherman was discharged from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday night after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Nashville police are still investigating the incident to determine Mohamed’s motive for luring officers to his home and opening fire.

This is just one instance of the danger that police officers face every day.

Across the nation, they selflessly protect innocent Americans, not knowing what to expect in the line of duty.

Yet many progressives are eager to demonize and defund police.

Related:
DeSantis Says No Way to Defunding Police, Gives $1,000 Bonus to Florida Police Officers

This is a disgrace to the men and women who serve justice and brave possible violence on a daily basis.

Of course, there are bad apples in any group of people. But the overwhelming majority of officers are not the violent and racist goons that some on the left like to portray.

The left’s anti-police rhetoric — fueled by the establishment media — only endangers our men and women in blue.

Thankfully, Sherman will recover from his injuries, but we cannot forget the countless officers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Taylor Penley
Contributor, Commentary
Taylor Penley is a government relations intern and student studying English, rhetoric and global studies. She plans to graduate in May 2021 and begin a master of arts program in political science this fall.
Taylor Penley is a government relations intern and student studying English, rhetoric and global studies. She plans to graduate in May 2021 and begin a master of arts program in political science this fall.




Watch: VP Harris and Husband, Both Fully Vaccinated, Kiss Outside with Masks On
Police Officer Shot in Ambush-Style Attack After Gunman Lures Officers to His Home
District Attorney: 2 PA Women Face Voter Fraud Charges for Casting Dead Mothers' Ballots
Alert: New George Soros Arrives on the Scene as His Organizations Spend Hundreds of Millions on Leftist Causes
China's Decades of Totalitarian Control Backfires, Now on the Brink of an Irreversible Decline
See more...

Conversation