Police Officer Shot in Ambush-Style Attack After Gunman Lures Officers to His Home

A Nashville police officer was shot in the arm on Tuesday while responding to what was later determined to be a “setup call.”

Police said the 22-year-old suspect, Salman Mohamed, called 911 to report an active shooter in an attempt to lure officers to the scene of his south Nashville home, according to WZTV-TV.

Unfortunately, his scheme worked. When officers arrived at his home and knocked on the door, Mohamed opened fire, leaving two-year veteran Metro Police officer Brian Sherman wounded.

Mohamed then emerged from the house, carrying a rifle.

Police tried reasoning with him, but he died shortly afterward from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Responding officers never fired a shot, and there were no other injuries.

Mohamed had told 911 dispatchers that his mother had been shot. However, police discovered that this was not the case.

Sherman was discharged from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday night after receiving treatment for his injuries.

Nashville police are still investigating the incident to determine Mohamed’s motive for luring officers to his home and opening fire.

BREAKING: Officer Brian Sherman is being treated at Vanderbilt for gunshot wounds to his left arm. Sherman was hit while answering a call of a woman shot at 7220 Sugarloaf Dr. That call was a setup to get police to respond… pic.twitter.com/SHN1K3bzzk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 5, 2021

This is just one instance of the danger that police officers face every day.

Across the nation, they selflessly protect innocent Americans, not knowing what to expect in the line of duty.

Yet many progressives are eager to demonize and defund police.

This is a disgrace to the men and women who serve justice and brave possible violence on a daily basis.

Of course, there are bad apples in any group of people. But the overwhelming majority of officers are not the violent and racist goons that some on the left like to portray.

The left’s anti-police rhetoric — fueled by the establishment media — only endangers our men and women in blue.

Thankfully, Sherman will recover from his injuries, but we cannot forget the countless officers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe.

