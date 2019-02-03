Police Officer Struck and Killed While Escorting Funeral Procession

A Baton Rouge police officer was killed Friday when a truck hit the motorcycle he was riding while escorting a funeral procession.

Corporal Shane Totty died late Friday afternoon, WXIA reported. Totty suffered gunshot wounds to the face in 2018, but had recovered.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the truck was pulling out of an apartment complex entrance when it collided with Totty’s motorcycle.

Neither the man driving the truck nor the passenger, his daughter, were injured.

No charges had been filed as of Friday, and police did not say whether charges were pending.

Totty had already overcome adversity just to remain on the Baton Rouge force.

In February 2018, a man shot into Totty’s police car, severely injuring Totty’s jaw. He returned to work a few months ago, The Advocate reported.

“He loved motorcycles. That was his dream,” said retired Capt. Don Kelly, formerly Totty’s commander.

“He was doing what he loved. … It’s such a sad irony after what happened and everything he went through — it’s just cruel. It’s unbelievable. It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Totty was on the brink of a great career and a great life with his fiancee and child, Kelly added.

“Life was good for him. He had survived this near death experience and everything was positive and going his way,” Kelly said. “How tragic that everything could be taken away in the blink of an eye. We’re all hurting.”

Photos, video: Officer Shane Totty escorted by law enforcement from Baton Rouge hospital https://t.co/yBHhniV7Gf — Baton Rouge LA, Hub (@BatonRougeLA_) February 2, 2019

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Totty’s death “highlights how our police officers put their lives on the line every day.”

“Our officers are mourning today,” Paul said. “This is a tragedy for us. … He was a really bright young man. He had a bright future with the police department.”

Totty is the second motorcycle officer in the past few months to be killed while escorting a funeral. In September, Slidell officer Jason Seals died after having been hit while riding his motorcycle.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome mourned Totty as “one of BRPD’s best and brightest young officers who was wholly dedicated to serving the people of Baton Rouge.”

“Every day our men and women in blue put their lives on the line to protect the citizens of this great city,” she said in a statement. “Please keep his family, friends and fellow officers in your prayers during this extremely difficult time.”

