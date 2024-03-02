Share
Police Post Video of Robbery Unfolding: 'Leaving a Gas Station, an Innocent Man Was Asked for a Dollar and Gave It ...'

 By Jack Davis  March 2, 2024 at 11:31am
Police have released video of what they say was an incident in which a man who tried to help someone he thought was in need ended up the victim of a shooting and a robbery.

The incident happened last month in Kansas City, Missouri.

However, police are looking for the public’s help in tracking down the individuals involved, so they posted surveillance video to X.

“Leaving a gas station, an innocent man was asked for a dollar and gave it. He was then shot and robbed in the 4500 block of Cleveland Ave. on February 22nd around 10:45 p.m,” the post said.

“When the man lays there injured, you can see one of three suspects go through his pockets, looking for valuables,” the post said.

Video shows one of the three suspects looking inside the vehicle as well.

“Towards the end of this video, you will see suspects inside the store. We have included their picture in this thread,” police posted.

“If you can identify any of the suspects, please contact our Robbery Unit at 816-234-5230 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

“You can also visit kccrimestoppers.com Case # KC24011739,” police posted.

The victim’s vehicle was stolen in the incident,  according to KCTV-TV.  The victim’s name has not yet been released.

As of Friday, the three suspects in the case had not been identified, and no one had been arrested.

Police, per KCTV, said the victim of the shooting and robbery was in stable condition at a local hospital on Friday.

According to KSHB-TV, on the night of the Feb. 22 incident, the victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

