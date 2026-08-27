Police Raid Home of Ilhan Omar's Son, Recover Guns and Ammunition: Report

Police executed a search warrant earlier this week at a Minneapolis apartment where the son of Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, lives, according to multiple reports.

Law enforcement sources told Alpha News reporter Liz Collin that guns and ammunition were recovered during the search.

According to a report Collin shared on her X page, police did not say whether Omar’s son was arrested or charged in connection with the search, or whether he was suspected of any wrongdoing.

Minneapolis police confirmed to Collin that another man, not Omar’s son, had been arrested earlier Tuesday, she said.

That man was identified as Abdulrahman Abdi, according to Collin’s report.

Abdi, 22, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a weapons charge.

🚨NEW: Multiple law enforcement sources say a search warrant was conducted Tuesday night on the apartment where Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s son lives in Minneapolis. Guns and ammunition were recovered from the scene. In response to our questions about what took place at the… pic.twitter.com/PrBv82XuRg — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) August 27, 2026

A police report screen shot shared by Collin provided a bit more context about the arrest.

According to that report, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 11th Street South in Minneapolis.

The driver was cited for driving after cancellation and no proof of insurance, then released at the scene.

Police impounded the vehicle as part of the traffic stop.

Minneapolis Police RAID Ihan Omar’s Son’s Apartment SEIZE Weapons and Ammo. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday night at the apartment of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s son, Adnan Omar. Law enforcement sources say officers recovered guns and ammunition and arrested his roommate,… pic.twitter.com/imkVbEmA8l — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 27, 2026

During the impound process, officers recovered a firearm from the vehicle, according to the report shared by Collin.

Officers then tracked Abdi to the apartment, and he was eventually booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a weapons charge.

The Minneapolis Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

The Daily Mail reported on the incident:

According to court records seen by the Daily Mail, Abdi has been convicted ten times in the past, most of the incidents have been misdemeanors. Last year he was found to have been speeding and driving despite having his license revoked for a previous offense. In 2024 he was convicted of a felony after officers reported him traveling at 108 miles per hour in St. Paul.

Omar, a far-left Democrat, has represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the House since 2019.

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