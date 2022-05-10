Share
An American flag and Michigan state flag wave in the wind outside as election inspectors gather around a machine as it counts ballots on Election Day at City Hall in Warren, Mich., in Macomb County, Nov. 3, 2020. (David Goldman / AP Photo)

Police Raid Michigan County, Seize Voting Machine as Part of Investigation Into 2020 Post-Election Breaches

 By Jack Davis  May 9, 2022 at 5:34pm
Michigan’s investigation into whether post-election breaches of voting equipment took place has expanded.

Last Friday, Michigan State Police seized a voting machine tabulator in Irving Township, Barry County Clerk Pamela Palmer told CNN.

The focus of the state probe was on whether anyone who should not have been allowed to access voting machine data was able to breach election protocols.

The investigation began in February after allegations from the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office that a third party, who has not been named, accessed elections data and technology in Roscommon County.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the probe was expanding, but would not discuss specific jurisdictions.

CNN reported that what it called a “source familiar with the investigation” said a third location was also being scrutinized.

“As we found out more information we’ve expanded our area to see if any other places were compromised,” Carroll said, according to Reuters. “We have gone to other regions.”

Irving Township Supervisor Jamie Knight said the state police seized the equipment “pursuant to a search warrant.”

“The Township intends to fully cooperate with law enforcement, and the Township attorneys have been in contact with the Michigan State Police regarding this matter,” Knight said.

Carroll indicated more seizures could take place.

“This is an open investigation, and we will continue to investigate allegations of unauthorized access to tabulation machines until we have exhausted all leads,” Carroll said, according to the Detroit News.

Democratic Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said that Michigan law was “clear that unauthorized third parties may not have access to election technology and data.”

“Our office has recently received multiple credible allegations of instances in which an unauthorized third party has been granted access to vote tabulation machines in violation of Michigan law,” Benson said in announcing the investigation.

Benson said that machines accessed by people who were not supposed to have access “may have exposed the machines to vulnerabilities that render them unusable in future elections,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“Protecting the integrity and security of our elections, especially from those who use lies and misinformation to deceive Michigan voters, is a critical component of defending democracy in this moment,” Benson said.

Carroll emphasized that the breaches being investigated were all post-election and unconnected to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




