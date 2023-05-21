Police Release Body Cam Footage After Hospital Finds Dead Baby in Trashcan of Teen's Room

Disturbing police body camera footage reveals New Mexico police officers confronting a woman accused of leaving her own newborn baby in a trash can.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the death of her own unnamed child, according to Law & Crime.

Trevizo is accused of smothering the baby in a hospital bathroom in January. She had been hospitalized at the facility for a complaint of back pain.

The police in Artesia, New Mexico, released footage of the moment officers detained Trevizo.

One officer explains the situation to another officer in the footage.

“She said she had to go to the bathroom. She was in there for quite a while,” one officer said.

“She put the baby in the trash can, and then she put another clean liner over the top of it,” the officer added, explaining the crime scene.

“The baby’s dead… she killed the kid.”

Should this teen be charged with first-degree murder? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (24 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

A hospital nurse went on to find the dead child after a housekeeper found blood in the bathroom, according to KOB-TV.

A medical provider goes on to confront Trevizo on the gruesome discovery in the hospital bathroom.

“We discovered a dead baby in the bathroom.”

Teenage girl 19 years old- charged with 1st degree murder after throwing her newborn baby into a hospital’s trash Alexee J. Trevizo.. #Crime #AlexeeTrevizo pic.twitter.com/wiihVB8taa — Scarlett O.King News 🌎 (@king_Scarlett_) May 18, 2023

The suspect admitted her knowledge of the baby, while denying that the child was responsive.

“I’m sorry. It came out of me and I didn’t know what to do… It was not crying or nothing,” Trevizo said.

An officer goes on to explain to Trevizo that she’s being detained while she receives medical treatment at the hospital.

Trevizo was later transported to a different medical facility via helicopter, with healthcare providers deciding that the patient was in need of further medical care after giving birth.

An autopsy later determined that the newborn baby’s cause of death was a homicide, according to KOB.

Trevizo is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the killing — with prosecutors planning on providing jurors with an alternate charge of child abuse resulting in death.

A New Mexico court has authorized Trevizo’s release from jail on a $100,000 bond, according to KOAT-TV.

She’ll be allowed to attend high school classes and a graduation ceremony under her bond conditions.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.