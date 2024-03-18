Share
Police Release Body Cam Footage Showing Chance Encounter on an Active Call with Student Who Would Soon Go Missing

 By Warner Todd Huston  March 18, 2024 at 4:24pm
The Metro Nashville Police Department has reported that one of its officers encountered missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain on the night he disappeared.

Police released body cam footage of a brief exchange that the 22-year-old had with an officer in downtown Nashville on March 8, KMBC-TV reported.

The video shows MNPD officer Reginald Young speaking with Strain as the officer was responding to a burglary call in the area.

“How are you doing, sir?” Young asked Strain as the now-missing student walked down a street.

“I’m good. How are you?” Strain replied.

Strain was also recorded not long afterward in security footage that showed him walking down the same street at 9:52 p.m., according to KMBC.

Strain disappeared after a night out with friends.

The Mizzou student was in Nashville for a fraternity conference. He was last seen being kicked out of a bar near the Cumberland River. His friends reported him missing the following day, March 9.

Strain’s debit card was found along the Cumberland River on Sunday.

KMBC reported that his family was also able to “pinpoint his phone’s last known location to a spot less than one mile away from the bar where he was last seen.”

“He’s a great kid,” Strain’s mother Michelle Whiteid said, according to KMBC. “We miss him, and we want him back so bad. If anyone sees anything, please just call the police.”

MNPD officials have said that the case is not being investigated as a crime and that no foul play is suspected.

