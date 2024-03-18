Police Release Body Cam Footage Showing Chance Encounter on an Active Call with Student Who Would Soon Go Missing
The Metro Nashville Police Department has reported that one of its officers encountered missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain on the night he disappeared.
Police released body cam footage of a brief exchange that the 22-year-old had with an officer in downtown Nashville on March 8, KMBC-TV reported.
The video shows MNPD officer Reginald Young speaking with Strain as the officer was responding to a burglary call in the area.
“How are you doing, sir?” Young asked Strain as the now-missing student walked down a street.
“I’m good. How are you?” Strain replied.
Shown was Riley’s brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8. Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min. pic.twitter.com/z0xeEzeieK
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 18, 2024
Strain was also recorded not long afterward in security footage that showed him walking down the same street at 9:52 p.m., according to KMBC.
Strain disappeared after a night out with friends.
The Mizzou student was in Nashville for a fraternity conference. He was last seen being kicked out of a bar near the Cumberland River. His friends reported him missing the following day, March 9.
Officers continue to work to locate missing person Riley Strain, 22, who was last seen Fri. night by friends @ a Broadway bar in Nashville. Riley is from Missouri and was visiting. He is 6’5″ tall with a thin build, blue eyes and light brown hair. See him? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/daqKDWGJJO
— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 11, 2024
Strain’s debit card was found along the Cumberland River on Sunday.
KMBC reported that his family was also able to “pinpoint his phone’s last known location to a spot less than one mile away from the bar where he was last seen.”
“He’s a great kid,” Strain’s mother Michelle Whiteid said, according to KMBC. “We miss him, and we want him back so bad. If anyone sees anything, please just call the police.”
MNPD officials have said that the case is not being investigated as a crime and that no foul play is suspected.
