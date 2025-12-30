Police Release New Dash Cam Footage That May Show Missing Texas Teen Camila Mendoza Olmos

Every parent’s worst nightmare is grappling with the uncertainty and terror surrounding a missing child.

To have such an incident occur right around Christmas? It’s unfathomable.

One family in Texas is grappling with this very set of horrific circumstances — but may have the smallest glimmer of hope after a new video emerged.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos has been missing since the morning of Christmas Eve.

On the day that Olmos went missing, the local sheriff’s department stated: “Camila was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item.

“Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location.

“The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license.

“Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time.”

Nearly a week later, there appears to be more footage of Olmos.

As ABC News noted, local police now have dash cam footage from someone who happened to be driving to work on Wednesday morning.

The driver passed a woman walking by herself, and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar noted that this person may be Olmos.

Salazar spoke at a news conference on Monday about this latest discovery:

“At present, I’m not able to say with 100 percent certainty that this is the young lady in the picture, but… the clothing description on this pedestrian certainly does match up with what she was wearing at the time,” Salazar said.

Additionally, Salazar noted that if this new footage does indeed show Olmos, “We’ve got what we believe to be a good direction of flight.”

The local police know that time is of the utmost essence in cases like these.

“That’s why we’re working basically around the clock on this case,” Salazar said, per ABC News, while adding they’re leaving no stone — no matter how ominous — unturned.

“We definitely don’t want to miss anything,” Salazar said. “We’re also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States.”

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on Camila Mendoza Olmos’ whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org.

