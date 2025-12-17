Share
Police Release New Images of Second Person Sought in Brown University Shooting Investigation

 By Bryan Chai  December 17, 2025 at 2:53pm
The scope of the ongoing Brown University shooting investigation just grew larger — and stranger.

A sleepy college community in Rhode Island was rocked on Saturday when a classroom shooting left two students dead and nine injured, according to multiple news reports, including Fox News.

A person of interest was originally brought in on Sunday morning, but was subsequently let go later that evening.

But one key detail has made this shooting stand out among other American shootings.

Namely, whereas most shootings involve a perpetrator being found within a day or two, this shooter still remained at large as of Wednesday.

And instead of answers, only more questions appear to be arising.

Take, for instance, this recent X post from the Providence Police Department:

“Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying and speaking to the individual shown in these photos who was in proximity of the person of interest,” the Providence police posted.

They added: “Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 401-272-3121.”

The image showed what appears to be a man in a dark blue jacket and a green/gray hoodie.

Again, more questions, no answers.

To be clear, the police never even labeled this new individual a “person of interest,” let alone a “suspect.”

Instead, this new mystery individual is a person “who was in the proximity of the person of interest.”

The tragic shooting on Saturday left two students dead.

One of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, a sophomore who was the vice president of the Brown University College Republicans.

Her identity had been confirmed by her church.

The other victim was a freshman, identified as Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov.

Umurzokov was a naturalized citizen from Uzbekistan living in Virginia.

