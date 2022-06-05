Share
Police Remove Children from Dallas Gay Bar After Anti-Grooming Activists Notice What's Going On

 By Michael Austin  June 5, 2022 at 2:11pm
The left is sexualizing children.

Years ago, when Republicans warned the country that this was the ultimate goal of the LGBT movement, they were decried as hateful bigots.

Leaked footage from inside a Dallas, Texas, gay bar shows that, unfortunately, those Republican predictions have come true.

The gay bar — called Mr. Misster — hosted a “family-friendly” drag show where children watched as a man — dressed in a scantily-clad leather suit — danced for money.

The kids were even invited to hand the man dollar bills, a standard procedure at strip clubs.

One of the transgender performers, Albert Xavier Estrada, is known for promoting and selling sexual content on the site “Onlyfans” under the name “Arielle Diamond.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.


Should drag shows for children be illegal?

According to journalist Andy Ngô, during the event “children & transvestites danced in front of an electronic sign that read, ‘It’s not gonna lick itself.'”

Various masked far-left activists harassed and assaulted protesters standing outside the bar.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

According to a statement from a group that had been protesting the event, police “were able to come in and remove all of the children and their families from inside of the bar,” according to WFAA.

However the outlet also reported that “contrary to part of this statement,” the Dallas Police Department claimed to have sent officers to “assist in crowd control.”

Perhaps almost as disturbing as the drag show itself was the local news coverage of it.

WFAA, the local ABC News outlet in Dallas, referred to the event as a “family-friendly drag show.”

Of course, there is no such thing as a family-friendly drag show.

Unless you’re OK with the sexualization of children, that is.

