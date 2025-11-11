Police Have Repeatedly Been Called to the House at the Center of Letitia James' Legal Troubles: Report

Virginia houses owned by indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James have been frequently visited by the police, according to a new report.

The two houses have had about two dozen police visits, learned, according to the New York Post.

Nakia Thompson, 36, lives in the home James bought in August 2020.

That is the house at the center of the bank fraud indictment facing James, which alleges she misrepresented how the house would be used so that she could get a lower interest rate on her loan.

Police have visited that house a dozen times, including some days when multiple visits took place. Some calls involved serving warrants and subpoenas; others were for issues such as vandalism or domestic issues and for “suspicious persons.”

Police were summoned to the house three times in 2020, once each in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and six times in early October.

Thompson is wanted by authorities in Forsythe County, North Carolina, for failing to finish her probation on charges of malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault of a government official, and resisting a public officer.

Virginia charges against Thompson include possession of burglary tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and grand larceny.

Nakia Thompson, 36, was charged with profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways, a misdemeanor, in a Norfolk, VA court, according to court records. pic.twitter.com/XNBus0tEDu — Sukhi jeevan parash🇮🇳मोदी का परिवार (@JeevanSukhi) October 24, 2025

Thompson was charged in 2019 with larceny in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 in merchandise from retail stores in Chesapeake, Virginia. In 2020, she was given two years’ probation and ordered to pay $2,020 in fees to satisfy these charges.

Last month, Thompson was charged with profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways, after allegedly threatening to punch the assistant principal of the school her child attends.

James is facing a criminal referral over a house she bought in 2023, which is inhabited by Cayla Thompson-Hairston, 21, who is an OnlyFans model. Also living there are her mom, Shamice Thompson-Hairston, and her sister, Courtney.

. Is Letitia James running an Airbnb for felons or just keeping crime in the family?

Reports say New York AG Letitia James is now housing another criminal relative at her Virginia property. This time it’s her 21-year-old grand-niece, Cayla Thompson-Hairston — an OnlyFans model… pic.twitter.com/fUFNK62pEd — SkriptkeeperElect (@Skriptkeeper17) October 18, 2025

That house has had 10 police visits between April 2024 and April 2025. Those included serving warrants and a subpoena, as well as a report of an assault and a domestic dispute.

Nine visits took place in the six months between April 2024 and October 2024.

In April 2024, Cayla Thompson-Hairston was charged with lying about her record in trying to buy a gun. She had been banned from owning a gun due to an August 2020 felony charge of malicious wounding.

Her other charges include a 2024 charge of grand larceny in connection with the theft of more than $1,600 in merchandise from a Walmart in Norfolk, Virginia, and a 2019 shoplifting arrest.

