Share
News

Police Have Repeatedly Been Called to the House at the Center of Letitia James' Legal Troubles: Report

 By Jack Davis  November 11, 2025 at 1:12pm
Share

Virginia houses owned by indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James have been frequently visited by the police, according to a new report.

The two houses have had about two dozen police visits, learned, according to the New York Post.

Nakia Thompson, 36, lives in the home James bought in August 2020.

That is the house at the center of the bank fraud indictment facing James, which alleges she misrepresented how the house would be used so that she could get a lower interest rate on her loan.

Police have visited that house a dozen times, including some days when multiple visits took place. Some calls involved serving warrants and subpoenas; others were for issues such as vandalism or domestic issues and for “suspicious persons.”

Police were summoned to the house three times in 2020, once each in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and six times in early October.

Will Letitia James be convicted?

Thompson is wanted by authorities in Forsythe County, North Carolina, for failing to finish her probation on charges of malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault of a government official, and resisting a public officer.

Virginia charges against Thompson include possession of burglary tools, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and grand larceny.

Thompson was charged in 2019 with larceny in connection with the theft of more than $2,000 in merchandise from retail stores in Chesapeake, Virginia. In 2020, she was given two years’ probation and ordered to pay $2,020 in fees to satisfy these charges.

Last month, Thompson was charged with profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways, after allegedly threatening to punch the assistant principal of the school her child attends.

Related:
Far-Left Congressman Eric Swalwell Has Been Referred to the Justice Department for Criminal Charges

James is facing a criminal referral over a house she bought in 2023, which is inhabited by Cayla Thompson-Hairston, 21, who is an OnlyFans model. Also living there are her mom, Shamice Thompson-Hairston, and her sister, Courtney.

That house has had 10 police visits between April 2024 and April 2025. Those included serving warrants and a subpoena, as well as a report of an assault and a domestic dispute.

Nine visits took place in the six months between April 2024 and October 2024.

In April 2024, Cayla Thompson-Hairston was charged with lying about her record in trying to buy a gun. She had been banned from owning a gun due to an August 2020 felony charge of malicious wounding.

Her other charges include a 2024 charge of grand larceny in connection with the theft of more than $1,600 in merchandise from a Walmart in Norfolk, Virginia, and a 2019 shoplifting arrest.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Federal Judge Approves Prosecution of Democratic Congresswoman
Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's 'Fascist State' Meltdown
Activist Jesse Jackson Hospitalized with Rare Brain Disorder
Israel Is Pursuing an Unprecedented 20-Year Military Aid Deal with the US: Report
The Final Numbers Are Staggering: Pelosi Made a Return of 16,930% on Her Stocks
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation