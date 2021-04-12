Login
Police Report Multiple Victims in School Shooting

By The Associated Press
Published April 12, 2021 at 1:22pm
Police say multiple people including an officer were shot Monday at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The school is about four miles from downtown Knoxville.

The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

Police urged people to avoid the area.

Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

“Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School,” the Knoxville Police tweeted.

“Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer.

“The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area.”

The Superintendent of Knox County Schools tweeted about the shooting.

“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School,” Bob Thomas said.

“We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible.”

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.”

A “reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and S. Hembree,” the Knoxville Police added to their original tweet.

