Police Report Reveals New Details in Hayden Panettiere's Death: Ex-Boyfriend and 'Very Emotional' Brother Were at Scene

Hollywood and TV actress Hayden Panettiere’s former boyfriend and his brother were inside the South Carolina apartment complex where she died Sunday, according to a report.

According to an incident report obtained by NBC News, Brian Hickerson, Panettiere’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, and his brother Zach Hickerson were both present.

Officer Matthew Bryan, who responded to the scene on Sunday at an apartment complex in Greenville, said Zach Hickerson was “very emotional” while emergency medical personnel worked to revive Panettiere.

Brian Hickerson, according to the report, was not visibly emotional until emergency personnel declared Panettiere dead, Bryan’s report said.

The report said Hickerson also showed police a “bag of medication” Panettiere had been taking at the time of her death.

Bryan said he wore a body camera throughout the emergency response. Police have not publicly released the video and are still investigating, but no foul play is suspected.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Brian and Zach Hickerson had not publicly commented on the death of the actress.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Panettiere’s cause of death will remain pending until a thorough investigation is completed.

“Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying,” the coroner’s office said in a statement.

The office added, “No signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

Police received a 911 call at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday that someone had gone into cardiac arrest at the apartment complex.

The coroner’s office said an acquaintance of Panettiere placed the call after finding her unresponsive inside the unit.

First responders attempted multiple lifesaving measures that were unsuccessful.

Panettiere was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m on Aug. 16 at the age of 36 — just days before her birthday.

Earlier reports had already said police found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances, according to Page Six.

According to previous reporting, Panettiere’s relationship with Hickerson appeared to end in 2020 after she had accused him of domestic violence.

In her memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” which was released just months ago, Panettiere wrote that Brian Hickerson once beat her so severely that she stayed inside her home for weeks.

TMZ previously reported that Panettiere had traveled from Los Angeles with Hickerson before her death.

The late starlet was best known for “Heroes” and “Nashville,” roles that made her a familiar face on television.

Her acting career began with a spot in a TV commercial when she was just 11 months old.

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