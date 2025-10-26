Police Report Sheds Light on Live Fire Controversy at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Celebrations

Police shared an update after an ordnance mishap occurred during a U.S. Marine Corps demonstration in San Diego earlier this month.

The incident occurred Oct. 18 during a rally at Camp Pendleton, where the Marines celebrated their 250th anniversary through an event hosted by Vice President J.D. Vance.

As a demonstration, the Marines fired a 155-millimeter shell over California’s Interstate 5, which was closed to traffic at the time, according to The New York Times.

But the projectile exploded early, showering “metal shrapnel from explosive ordnance” onto the highway below — some of it striking a California Highway Patrol vehicle.

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado said in an Oct. 19 statement.

“It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

Although the Marines had more demonstrations planned, the operations were canceled after the mishap, The New York Times reported.

Nobody was injured, the CHP said in its statement.

Here is a map showing the exact spot a CHP vehicle was struck by shrapnel after a shell detonated over I-5 during the Trump-Vance missile firings at Camp Pendleton: pic.twitter.com/6fefqq1ASG — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 19, 2025

Prior to the demonstration, it was California Gov. Gavin Newsom who closed the interstate, despite military officials saying it wasn’t necessary, according to The New York Times.

Before that, however, Newsom condemned the Trump administration for planning to close a California highway for the sake of an exhibition, even though that was never the plan.

The day after the ordnance mishap, Newsom fired off on social media.

“First, you misled Californians about the live munitions being shot over I-5. Then you accused the Governor of overreacting when he closed a portion of the freeway to protect the public,” Newsom’s office posted on Oct. 19.

“And now we learn… live ordinance detonated early, striking a vehicle on a closed portion of the highway during the event. Without a doubt an apology is owed — to not just Californians, but all Americans,” Newsom’s office wrote.

First, you misled Californians about the live munitions being shot over I-5. Then you accused the Governor of overreacting when he closed a portion of the freeway to protect the public. And now we learn … live ordinance detonated early, striking a vehicle on a closed portion… https://t.co/nv1kS8ZMri — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 19, 2025

The official White House rapid response account fired back.

“First of all, it’s ORDNANCE, you buffoons. An ‘ordinance’ is ‘an authoritative decree,’ so makes sense you’d confuse the two,” the account wrote to X on Oct. 20.

“Secondly, it was allegedly shrapnel, not the ordnance, that left a tiny ‘dent/scratch’ on a vehicle’s hood. GOD BLESS OUR GREAT MARINES!”

Oh, please. This is the “shrapnel” that rained down on a CHP cruiser 🫠 https://t.co/E8HmSCLg5H pic.twitter.com/dQ6sWdlypd — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 20, 2025

A Camp Pendleton spokeswoman has since responded to the incident.

“We are committed to determining the incident’s root cause and applying findings to future missions,” Lt. Col. Lindsay Pirek told The New York Times.

The CHP also ordered an after-action review, requesting better communication between federal and local forces during future demonstrations.

