Police Respond to Home Invasion Call After Horse Strolls into Woman’s Basement

A Minneapolis woman called to report an intruder in her suburban home Friday night, and when police arrived to investigate the scene they found a horse strolling around inside the woman’s basement.

Inver Grove Heights Police Department responded to the call and posted about the incident on Facebook, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Thank You to Inver Grove Heights Police Department We do appreciate all you do…⁦@IGHpdMN⁩ ⁦@CityofIGHmn⁩ pic.twitter.com/kjnh4pSp7h — George Tourville (@gtourville) January 9, 2019

“Never a dull moment in IGH!” the police department posted on Facebook Saturday evening.

Authorities are investigating the incident further to determine how the horse was able to break into the woman’s home, according to Police Sgt. Adam Wiederhoeft, the AP reported.

“That, is indeed a horse in a house,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Following the woman’s call to police, the horse’s owner came to her house to fetch the animal.

“Officers were dispatched for a ‘horse in a basement.’ Horse in a basement?? Yeah, right!” the police department’s Facebook post read.

“Much to their surprise, there actually WAS a horse in the basement.

“No horses or officers were hurt in this incident and the horse was safely returned to the corral!”

People responded to the event on Twitter:

Excerpt from police statement:Did you enter the basement willingly?NEIGH — Bob Elliott (@bobelliott33334) February 9, 2019

Weird. We keep our horses in the living room. — Joe Garrick (@JGarrick62) February 9, 2019

