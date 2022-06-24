Share
Police in Riot Gear Arrive at Supreme Court as Crowd Grows and Is Spurred on by AOC

 By Jack Davis  June 24, 2022 at 10:10am
As police in riot gear moved to avert violence outside the Supreme Court Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York joined the crowd in calling the court decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling “illegitimate.”

Ocasio-Cortez waded into the crowd of abortion supporters Friday morning after the court issued a 6-3 ruling that upheld a Mississippi law curbing the availability of abortion.

Speaking through a public address system to protesters, Ocasio-Cortez called for abortion’s supporters to get “into the streets.”

In an interview, Ocasio-Cortez took aim at the court for not deciding as she had wished.

Do you expect violence to erupt from pro-abortion protecters?

“Not only should we look at expanding the Supreme Court, but I think we need to acknowledge that the Supreme Court of the United States has very few checks and balances,” she said.

She said the court “chose to endanger the lives of all women and all birthing people in this country … they’ve chosen to strip rights from men too.”

Ocasio-Cortez refused to acknowledge a question about condemning any violence by pro-abortion protesters that might follow the ruling.

Police were summoned to hold tempers in check as jubilant pro-life supporters marched in front of the court, as did enraged abortion advocates.

As of early afternoon, no injuries had been reported in the protests.

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement deploring the ruling, according to CNN.

“The Supreme Court has eliminated an established right that has been an essential component of women’s liberty for half a century — a right that has safeguarded women’s ability to participate fully and equally in society. And in renouncing this fundamental right, which it had repeatedly recognized and reaffirmed, the Court has upended the doctrine of stare decisis, a key pillar of the rule of law,” the statement said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




