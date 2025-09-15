Share
Police Rush to Help a 'Screaming Woman', Relieved After the Call Leads Them to a Goat with a 'Lot to Say'

 By Ole Braatelien and    September 15, 2025 at 1:52pm
A resident in Etna, Maine, called 911 after hearing a disturbing noise, but responding deputies would soon discover the bleating truth.

It was Aug. 30 when the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to “an urgent report of a woman screaming,” according to a PCSO news release published Sept. 5.

The small-town deputies raced to investigate, following a set of railroad tracks toward the source of the woman’s desperate cries, according to WABI-TV in Maine.

The eerie screams led to Oak Shade Farm.

Deputies knocked on the residents’ door, but the unsuspecting homeowners — Devon and Farmer Hawes — were surprised by the late-night visit.

“I want to say it was after 8:30 [at night],” Devon Hawes told WABI-TV. “We’re just sitting there watching Netflix, and somebody, all of a sudden, there was a very loud bang on the door.”

After a brief exchange, the farmers revealed the “screaming woman” to be none other than Simon, a 1-year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Would you have called the police too?

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood, it’s quiet except for us!” Hawes said. “I don’t know how to make a goat be quiet. He gets everything he needs. Food, love, all of the things. He’s just got a lot to say!”

Even the sheriff’s office found the affair humorous.

“[Deputies] couldn’t help but chuckle at the unexpected turn of events. This incident is sure to bring a smile when it’s logged into the unified crime reporting system!” the PCSO wrote in its Facebook news release.

Neither the Haweses, nor Simon, was penalized over the matter.

“There was a lot of laughing, and you know, a few people are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m glad it ended the way it did. It wasn’t anything serious,’” Hawes said.

