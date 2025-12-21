Police Safely Capture Rogue Kangaroo Running Wild ... in Oklahoma

Drivers in an Oklahoma suburb got an unexpected sight when a kangaroo was spotted hopping along a roadway this past week.

The unusual scene unfolded in the Tulsa area, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and numerous reports.

The sheriff’s office shared an Instagram post showing a kangaroo standing in the middle of a road.

Deputies initially warned drivers to use caution while traveling near 171st Street South and Lewis Avenue, as they were actively trying to catch the loose animal.

Officials also asked anyone who owned the kangaroo to contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center.

The animal was captured without injury. The sheriff’s office identified the kangaroo as Martha.

The escape and capture happened in Bixby, a suburb south of Tulsa, and no injuries were reported.

The sheriff’s office later updated the post with new information.

According to the update, the kangaroo’s owner arrived at the scene and assisted deputies.

Deputies said Martha had escaped from a nearby property. She was not far from home when deputies located her, and she quickly returned home.

The incident drew a lot of attention online, with area residents reacting to the unusual encounter.

One commenter on the Instagram post wrote, “Wouldn’t expect to see that in Tulsa!”

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office also shared a video on Facebook from local affiliate KOTV.

The video showed Martha running from a group of people who were trying to corral her.

In a comment on the Facebook post, the sheriff’s office acknowledged the challenge.

“So it turns out kangaroos are really hard to catch,” the agency wrote.

The comments section also brought additional surprises. One person commented that Martha may not be the only kangaroo in the area.

A woman wrote that her neighbor in the metro area owns two kangaroos.

