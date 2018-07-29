SECTIONS
Crime
Print

Gunmen Open Fire at Busy New Orleans Strip Mall, Multiple Fatalities Reported

New Orleans ShootingABC 13ABC13

By The Western Journal
July 29, 2018 at 4:22am
Print

Two armed individuals walked up to a crowd gathered Saturday evening outside a strip mall in New Orleans and opened fire, killing three people and wounding seven more, the police chief said.

The shooting happened on a busy thoroughfare about 3 miles from the French Quarter, police said.

Police chief Michael Harrison, speaking to reporters late Saturday in televised comments, said the two suspects believed to be wearing hoodies had a rifle and a handgun.

He said they appeared to have fired indiscriminately into the crowd, striking ten people. Before fleeing they took time to stand over one person.

“We believe that they actually stood over one of the individuals and fired multiple rounds and then after that fled,” he said.

TRENDING: Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

Police responding to the shooting found three victims – two men and one woman – who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other victims – five men and two women – were taken to two separate hospitals. Four of them were driven in private vehicles, and three were transported by ambulance.

Harrison said one underwent surgery and was in critical condition; the other six were in various conditions but none were considered life-threatening.

Harrison spoke with family members and friends at the scene of the “volatile and tense situation.” He called on people to come forward and help police find the killers and also asked people not to take matters into their own hands.

“This was an extremely tragic incident. A lot of people were out here tonight. A lot of people, we know, saw what happened, heard what happened. And we need more than anything for people to come forward to help the NOPD right now solve this case,” Harrison said.

He said police do not know whether it was gang-related.

Lawrence Russo was buying a scratch-off ticket at nearby gas station when he heard what he at first thought were firecrackers before he realized they were gunshots. He told NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune that he heard a total of 13 to 16 shots fired.

“They never stop killing each other,” he said, shaking his head as he spoke.

Near the scene of the shooting, beyond the police tape, people could be seen crying and hugging one another in comfort.

RELATED: Here’s How School Security Should Be Improved in 4 Easy Steps

The New Orleans Advocate reported that a woman stood behind the crime scene tape shouting, “Pick my brother up,” as two bodies lay uncovered. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported two men were trying to console two sobbing women as one of the women shouted: “That’s my baby.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: “There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: gun crime, New Orleans, shooting

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

The FBI investigation will continue.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nunes Sends Ominous Warning About What Was Really Redacted in FISA Documents

Chuck Ross

Trump at microphone with Pence in the backgroundAlex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Stuns Establishment Media, Points Blame to One Cohen Tweet Following Trump Tower Revelations

Kyle Perisic

Devin Nunes talks more about Twitter's shadow-banning.Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nunes Is Done Playing Games: Threatens Legal Action of Conservative Censorship

Nick Givas

A New York Times columnist predicts that Donald Trump will lose the 2020 re-election bid to Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

NYT Columnist Starts Writing About Trump’s 2020 Loss to Hilarious Dem Opponent

The Western Journal

New Orleans ShootingABC 13

Gunmen Open Fire at Busy New Orleans Strip Mall, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Jason Hopkins

Stacey Abrams claims her personal debt does not affect her attempts to fix the economy.Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Dem. Candidate Calls for Economic Improvement, Wants Public To Ignore Her 200K Personal Debt

Jack Davis

Kentucky Sen. Rand PaulCNN screenshot

Rand Paul Changes Tune on Kavanaugh Decision

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.