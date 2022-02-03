Former CNN host Leon Harris has been accused of trying to leave the scene of a weekend accident in which police say he was drunk.

According to a Montgomery County, Maryland, police report, the car Harris was driving struck another car Saturday night, sending that car into another vehicle.

Police said he was attempting to leave the scene of the crash when they arrived, according to WRC-TV in Washington, where Harris has worked since 2017.

The outlet reported that its anchorman failed a sobriety test, according to police, with a blood-alcohol content that was twice the state’s legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Former CNN anchor Leon Harris charged with DUI after three car crash, according to NBC’s News4 — where he works.https://t.co/W89l1I8alg — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 2, 2022

Harris, who left CNN in 2003 for Washington ABC affiliate WJLA-TV, faces nine charges including driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude police in an official police vehicle by failing to stop, and failing to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid a collision, WRC reported.

The network announced that Harris will not appear on the air until the case is resolved. The station said it had reached out to him for comment.

WRC reported that he pleaded guilty in 2013 to driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, according to court records.

Harris joins a number of current and former CNN personalities whose misdeeds have made the news of late.

On Wednesday, CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned, citing a long-term relationship with a top network employee as the reason for quitting. The relationship was exposed amid battles with former anchor Chris Cuomo over what the network owes him.

So Jeff Zucker’s alleged paramour at CNN was Allison Gollust, CNN’s executive vice president. Her job before that? Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comms director. This article suggests their relationship is why CNN protected the Cuomos for so long.https://t.co/I7T1Ryp4SM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2022

Jeff Zucker was having an affair with Andrew Cuomo’s former comms director while CNN was covering for his nursing home scandal and allowing Chris Cuomo to help him respond to sexual harassment claims. There truly is no bottom at CNN. It’s a deep web of corruption and deceit. — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 2, 2022

Cuomo was fired by the network in December after wading knee-deep into efforts to salvage the political career of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Former CNN producer John Griffin is currently facing sex crimes allegations as well as civil lawsuits amid allegations that he sought underage children for sexual activity.

Neither Chris Cuomo nor Don lemon have any journalism ethics. I’m not sure any host @cnn does https://t.co/gpseRmoNxf — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 30, 2021

I think @CNN actually broke @CNN no moral integrity. Ethics thrown in the garbage, wouldn’t recognize the truth if it ran over them like a flash flood…they hung themselves! — Countrygirl Tina (@edengirl58) February 2, 2022

It seems to me that @CNN needs some divine intervention on ethics in the workplace. — David Schantz (@DavidSchantz) February 2, 2022

CNN host Don Lemon was sued last year by a man for assault, according to the New York Post. Dustin Hice’s lawsuit alleges that Lemon jammed his hand into his pants and shoved it in Hice’s face after rubbing himself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.