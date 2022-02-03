Share
Police Say Drunk Ex-CNN Anchor Ran from Them After Allegedly Committing Serious Crime

 By Jack Davis  February 3, 2022 at 9:13am
Former CNN host Leon Harris has been accused of trying to leave the scene of a weekend accident in which police say he was drunk.

According to a Montgomery County, Maryland, police report, the car Harris was driving struck another car Saturday night, sending that car into another vehicle.

Police said he was attempting to leave the scene of the crash when they arrived, according to WRC-TV in Washington, where Harris has worked since 2017.

The outlet reported that its anchorman failed a sobriety test, according to police, with a blood-alcohol content that was twice the state’s legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Harris, who left CNN in 2003 for Washington ABC affiliate WJLA-TV, faces nine charges including driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, attempting to elude police in an official police vehicle by failing to stop, and failing to control vehicle speed on a highway to avoid a collision, WRC reported.

The network announced that Harris will not appear on the air until the case is resolved. The station said it had reached out to him for comment.

WRC reported that he pleaded guilty in 2013 to driving a vehicle while impaired by alcohol, according to court records.

Harris joins a number of current and former CNN personalities whose misdeeds have made the news of late.

On Wednesday, CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned, citing a long-term relationship with a top network employee as the reason for quitting. The relationship was exposed amid battles with former anchor Chris Cuomo over what the network owes him.

Cuomo was fired by the network in December after wading knee-deep into efforts to salvage the political career of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was forced to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

Former CNN producer John Griffin is currently facing sex crimes allegations as well as civil lawsuits amid allegations that he sought underage children for sexual activity.

CNN host Don Lemon was sued last year by a man for assault, according to the New York Post. Dustin Hice’s lawsuit alleges that Lemon jammed his hand into his pants and shoved it in Hice’s face after rubbing himself.

Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation