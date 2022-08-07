Share
Police Say They've Made a Disturbing Discovery in Georgia Home, Can Now Prove What Two Men Were Doing to Their Adopted Kids

 By Jack Davis  August 7, 2022 at 10:12am
Two Georgia men have been arrested after police said they disrupted an operation that was creating child pornography using adopted children.

The Walton County sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the investigation began on July 27.

The post said that deputies, working in partnership with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, raided the home of a man they suspected of downloading child pornography.

That man, in turn, told police that someone in Walton County was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office assembled an Emergency Response Team joined by members of Walton County’s Division of Family and Children’s Services to raid a Walton County house.

During the July 28 raid, two children were taken from the house, and a search warrant was executed, the post said. WSB-TV identified the children as brothers.

According to the post, evidence was amassed that two adult males who were the adoptive fathers of two children in the homes were engaging in sexual abuse of the children and recording the abuse on video.

Should child porn producers be locked up for life?

William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, who lived in the home, were subsequently arrested. Police did not reveal the name of the first man they interviewed.

Both men have been confined to Walton County Jail. Police confiscated the materials that were in the house.

The two Zulocks are facing child sex crime charges that include aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child and enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to WSB.

William Zulock faces an additional charge of child molestation.

The sheriff’s office said the two children were taken into custody and are now safe.

Police said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, child abuse statistics likely under-report the incidence of child sexual abuse.

According to the CDC, about a quarter of girls and one in 13 boys are abused.

Individuals known and trusted by the victim, or family members, perpetrate 91 percent of the abuse, according to the CDC.

