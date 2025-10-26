Police Say Ohio Man Murdered a Taco Bell Manager and Father to 7 Kids After Being Fired from the Restaurant

An Ohio man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Taco Bell manager who allegedly fired the suspect on the day before the crime.

Ryan Johnson was shot to death on Aug. 29 outside of a Cincinnati Taco Bell, according to WXIX-TV.

Police said the 32-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Jonathan Morris, 21, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said they have been seeking Morris since the incident.

💔 “Senseless.” Father of 7 Gunned Down by Fired Taco Bell Employee A tragic scene unfolded in Cincinnati after 21-year-old Jonathan Morris allegedly returned to a Taco Bell and fatally shot Ryan Johnson, his 32-year-old former manager just one day after being fired. Police… pic.twitter.com/EPzHszsFW9 — Amy Leigh (@IAmyLeigh) October 17, 2025

Johnson’s family said he had seven children, according to WCPO-TV.

“He was just at work,” his aunt Ebony Denton said.

“Ryan loved to be there for everybody; he would give you the shirt off his back. He always got that big old cheesy smile. That’s how I remember him.”

Prosecutors said Johnson had been talking with Morris in the parking lot at the time he was shot, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Court records said Morris called Johnson over to his vehicle before the shooting took place.

Assistant Prosecutor David Hickenlooper said Johnson’s family members “are devastated by this. It was senseless. We believe he [Johnson] was only trying to help [Morris],” according to WXIX.

Hickenlooper sought $2 million in bail for Morris.

Fired Taco Bell employee allegedly returns to gun down his manager, a father of 7: ‘Senseless’ https://t.co/lu7elbulLH pic.twitter.com/rFkDbcM4n8 — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2025

The victim’s grandmother sought to have no bail set.

“He killed my grandson. He doesn’t need to be out,” she said in court.

“He took a life,” she said.

The public defender assigned to Morris said the accused had only one previous contact with the court, has a one-year-old son, and cares for his father.

Bail was set at $500,000 straight, meaning the entire sum must be paid, not just 10 percent of it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.