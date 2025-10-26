Share
News
Logo and exterior facades of Taco Bell restaurants in Ohio, photographed on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025.
Logo and exterior facades of Taco Bell restaurants in Ohio, photographed on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. (Duane Prokop / Getty Images for Taco Bell)

Police Say Ohio Man Murdered a Taco Bell Manager and Father to 7 Kids After Being Fired from the Restaurant

 By Jack Davis  October 26, 2025 at 9:00am
Share

An Ohio man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Taco Bell manager who allegedly fired the suspect on the day before the crime.

Ryan Johnson was shot to death on Aug. 29 outside of a Cincinnati Taco Bell, according to WXIX-TV.

Police said the 32-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Jonathan Morris, 21, has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said they have been seeking Morris since the incident.

Johnson’s family said he had seven children, according to WCPO-TV.

“He was just at work,” his aunt Ebony Denton said.

“Ryan loved to be there for everybody; he would give you the shirt off his back. He always got that big old cheesy smile. That’s how I remember him.”

Prosecutors said Johnson had been talking with Morris in the parking lot at the time he was shot, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Court records said Morris called Johnson over to his vehicle before the shooting took place.

Assistant Prosecutor David Hickenlooper said Johnson’s family members “are devastated by this. It was senseless. We believe he [Johnson] was only trying to help [Morris],” according to WXIX.

Hickenlooper sought $2 million in bail for Morris.

Related:
New Oklahoma Law Could Mean Serious Jail Time for First Drunk Driving Offenses: Should Other States Follow Suit?

The victim’s grandmother sought to have no bail set.

“He killed my grandson. He doesn’t need to be out,” she said in court.

“He took a life,” she said.

The public defender assigned to Morris said the accused had only one previous contact with the court, has a one-year-old son, and cares for his father.

Bail was set at $500,000 straight, meaning the entire sum must be paid, not just 10 percent of it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




New Oklahoma Law Could Mean Serious Jail Time for First Drunk Driving Offenses: Should Other States Follow Suit?
Police Say Ohio Man Murdered a Taco Bell Manager and Father to 7 Kids After Being Fired from the Restaurant
Border Patrol Faces Attacks from Violent Chicago Rioters on 'Most Violent Days' of Operation Midway Blitz
Texas Couple Arrested After Their Special Needs Son is Found in a Shallow Grave, Cops Got Involved Over Cryptic Facebook Post
Breaking: Trump Hits Canada with Tariff Hike Over 'Hostile Act,' Demands Misleading Reagan Ad Be Taken Down
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation