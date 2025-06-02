Share
News

Police Scrambling to Find Suspects After Party Is Targeted with Deadly 80-Shot Barrage of Gunfire

 By Bryan Chai  June 2, 2025 at 9:16am
Share

A party in North Carolina that was already a little too rambunctious turned deadly, leaving at least one person dead and another 11 injured.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the tragic news, which happened near Hickory, North Carolina, early Sunday, according to Queen City News.

Being described as an “extremely rare” occurrence by authorities, police are still scrambling to ascertain both motive and suspects.

“This is not a common act or an incident that occurs here in Catawba County,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “We live in a great community, and this is something that’s extremely rare.”

The Charlotte Observer reported that over 80 shots were fired in the incident.

Of the 12 victims reported, one died: 58-year-old Shawn Patrick Hood of Lenoir, North Carolina, was confirmed dead by police.

The other 11 victims were treated at local hospitals, though one victim is in critical condition, per Queen City News.

Hood appears to have been the oldest victim of the shooting at 58. The youngest victim is reportedly 16.

Seven people are still hospitalized.

The house party appears to have been for over 100 people from a high school.

Law enforcement is desperately searching for more information, but Catawba County Sheriff’s Major Aaron Turk acknowledges how difficult that all is currently.

“This is a complicated scene,” he said, per the Observer.

Related:
July 4 Mass Shooter Had 1 Last Cowardly Act as Judge Handed Down Sentencing

Brown, however, stressed that complications wouldn’t deter the investigation.

“We are going to work together tirelessly and diligently to identify the individuals responsible for this act,” Brown said, Queen City News reported.

Police actually responded to the same house party twice over the weekend.

Authorities first visited the scene when they received a noise complaint late Saturday. It was a few hours later that reports of gunshots first cropped up.

Both police interventions prompted locals to lament the lack of police resources.

“We need some more officers out here,” someone said shortly after the first dispatch, per the Observer.

Given the volume of shots fired, authorities believe that there is more than one suspect on the loose.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Mainstream Media's Double Standard Exposed When Cory Booker Does What Got Elon Musk Mercilessly Attacked
Trump Calls Out 'Biden's Ridiculous Open Border Policy' in Statement on Colorado Terror Attack
Kamala Harris Gets Bad News from Her Own Party as She Considers Run for Governor
CNN Posted Sick Blood Libel Just Hours Before Jews Were Burned Alive in Colorado
Police Scrambling to Find Suspects After Party Is Targeted with Deadly 80-Shot Barrage of Gunfire
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation