News

Police Search Home of Democratic Official in Connection to Murder of Investigative Reporter

 By Grant Atkinson  September 7, 2022 at 12:45pm
Police have conducted a search at the home of a Clark County, Nevada, public official in connection to the death of investigative journalist Jeff German.

Prior to his death, German wrote multiple stories about Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles and his office, KLAS-TV reported.

The stories painted an unstable office and detailed “allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office,” the outlet reported.

German published the stories as Telles ran for re-election. Telles subsequently lost in the primary election, which took place in June of this year.

In multiple posts on Twitter, Telles angrily referenced German’s criticism of him.

“Looking forward to lying smear piece #4 by @JGermanRJ,” Telles wrote in a tweet on June 18. “#onetrickpony I think he’s mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died. @LVRJ #LasVegas”

In another Twitter thread from June 18, he joked about telling his wife German might be looking through the trash at their home to find information for his next story.

“Oh shoot. I left a pizza box and sushi containers in the trash,” Telles wrote. “In the next article, I’m going to have mob and yakuza ties.”

One week later, Telles added another tweet to the thread.

“Typical bully,” he wrote on June 25. “Can’t take a pound of critism after slinging 100 pounds of BS. Up to article #4 now. You’d think he’d have better things to do.”

Las Vegas police obtained a warrant to search Telles’ home, and they executed it Wednesday morning, KLAS reported.

German was first found dead by police on Saturday morning, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He had been working for the Review-Journal prior to his death.

Are you surprised by this twist?

The 69-year-old was laying outside his home with multiple sharp force wounds.

On Monday, police released photos of the suspect in the alleged stabbing. He was wearing a reflective orange shirt and a straw hat.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone with information on the tragedy to contact them with the details.

