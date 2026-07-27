Police Searching for Second Suspect After Deadly Shooting at Seattle Festival

One suspected shooter remains at large Monday after three were killed and four wounded in a shooting that took place Sunday evening at a Seattle food festival.

Initial reports indicate two suspects shot at each other at the Bite of Seattle festival, held near the Space Needle, leaving bystanders in a crossfire, according to Seattle’s KOMO-TV.

Seattle police said one suspect was in custody. That suspect was only identified as “young person.”

Police said that although they are hunting for a second shooter, the public is not in danger.

🇺🇸 People were taking cover inside the Space Needle lobby as chaos unfolded during the Seattle Center shooting. The terrifying scenes came as gunfire erupted near the Bite of Seattle festival, where multiple people were reportedly shot. Writer: Claudiopic.twitter.com/mWncF1zuH5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 27, 2026



“There may be more” shooters, Seattle Assistant Police Chief Tyrone said, according to The Seattle Times. “We’re still trying to figure this out.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect they are seeking, Davis said, according to The Associated Press.

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Two men, ages 19 and 44, and a 56-year-old woman were killed, police said..

A 2-year-old boy, two men aged 23 and 27, and a 39-year-old woman were wounded.

“I heard a couple pops, but I didn’t think it was anything big until I saw people running. I saw families, kids, just everybody running out of the fair,” a witness who gave his name as Andrew told KOMO.

Vendor Roberto Ramirez said people yelled “shooter” and ran.

“Suddenly everything was empty,” he said. “People were freaked out.”

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were engulfed by a tide of panic.

Mass shooting at Seattle Center / Bite of Seattle festival. Multiple people were shot Sunday evening at Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle food festival (near the Space Needle). Fire officials reported two people killed and five injured, including a 2-year-old; most… pic.twitter.com/LOs2fGj59c — The Daily Pulse (@Sha1975A) July 27, 2026



“People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling,” Wakonabo said.

“Once I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ that’s when I knew it was a shooter,” he said.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, a nonprofit group, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the violence, according to KOMO.

The suspect who was arrested was due to be arraigned on Monday, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, the station reported.

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