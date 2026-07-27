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A police officer talks to people while responding to a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.
A police officer talks to people while responding to a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on July 26, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. The shooting left three dead and four wounded. (David Ryder / Getty Images)

Police Searching for Second Suspect After Deadly Shooting at Seattle Festival

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2026 at 11:32am
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One suspected shooter remains at large Monday after three were killed and four wounded in a shooting that took place Sunday evening at a Seattle food festival.

Initial reports indicate two suspects shot at each other at the Bite of Seattle festival, held near the Space Needle, leaving bystanders in a crossfire, according to Seattle’s KOMO-TV.

Seattle police said one suspect was in custody. That suspect was only identified as “young person.”

Police said that although they are hunting for a second shooter, the public is not in danger.


“There may be more” shooters, Seattle Assistant Police Chief Tyrone said, according to The Seattle Times. “We’re still trying to figure this out.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect they are seeking, Davis said, according to The Associated Press.

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Two men, ages 19 and 44, and a 56-year-old woman were killed, police said..

A 2-year-old boy, two men aged 23 and 27, and a 39-year-old woman were wounded.

“I heard a couple pops, but I didn’t think it was anything big until I saw people running. I saw families, kids, just everybody running out of the fair,” a witness who gave his name as Andrew told KOMO.

Vendor Roberto Ramirez said people yelled “shooter” and ran.

“Suddenly everything was empty,” he said. “People were freaked out.”

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Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were engulfed by a tide of panic.


“People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling,” Wakonabo said.

“Once I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop,’ that’s when I knew it was a shooter,” he said.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, a nonprofit group, is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the violence, according to KOMO.

The suspect who was arrested was due to be arraigned on Monday, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, the station reported.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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