Two suspects in a convenience store larceny took the concept of identity protection to a whole new level earlier this month.

According to a since-deleted post on the Louisa Police Department’s Facebook page, which used the words “MELON-HEADS” to describe the case, two individuals walked into the Sheetz convenience store in Louisa, Virginia, on May 6.

That they committed a larceny was unusual, but what really made the pair stand out was their appearance.

“On May 6, 2020, at 2135 hours, two subjects arrived at the Sheetz in a LIFTED 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes into the store where they proceeded to commit a larceny,” the department posted.

The department posted pictures of the truck and the two suspects with hollowed-out watermelons on their heads.

The #Louisa County Police Department made an arrest in a case where two people stole from the Sheetz in the Town of Louisa with hollowed-out melon heads on May 6. @CBS19News pic.twitter.com/3rtiyYh5P4 — Desiree Montilla (@desireecbs19) May 16, 2020

We’ve learned the “melon-heads” who decided to wear carved-out watermelons over their heads– stole alcohol from a Sheetz in Louisa. One person has been arrested–details on @8NEWS at 6. pic.twitter.com/GPBZlnniMf — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) May 17, 2020

The department later said that an arrest had been made.

Justin M. Rogers, 20 years old when the crime was committed, “was charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny, underage possession of alcohol, and petit larceny of alcohol,” WRIC reported.

According to The Daily Progress, only one of the two suspects was arrested.

Sheetz customer Barry Welch said the photos of the suspects with watermelons on their heads were different, but told WRIC, “it wasn’t super shocking being out here in Louisa, we’ve always had some crazy new stories going around. I definitely give them some points for ingenuity.”

Welch said he was surprised at the choice of masks.

“Well I was like at a time like this you could’ve worn any kind of mask, but to come up with a watermelon,” he said.

Another customer ridiculed the choice.

“I think it’s ridiculous. Innovative but ridiculous. The amount of work that you have to do to actually hollow-out a watermelon to stick it on your head, I think, is kind of crazy,” Candice Wendt said.

“Why? Why would they do that? It’s so stupid.”

Louisa is located about 53 miles northwest of Richmond.

