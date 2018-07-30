SECTIONS
Police Unintentionally Solve 64-Year-Old Cold Case

By Gabrielle Okun
July 30, 2018 at 12:11pm
Authorities identified the body of a French skier who disappeared in 1954 in the northern Italian Alps, local police announced on Twitter Sunday.

Italian authorities identified that human remains and wooden skis — discovered in 2005 — belonged to French skier Henri Le Masne, according to a tweet by police.

Le Masne’s remains were discovered at 10,000 feet in elevation at the Valtourneche valley of the Aosta region near the Swiss border, according to The Guardian.

“It all started in 2005,” the Polizia di Stato wrote on their official Twitter account.

Le Masne was 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 30 years old at the time of the accident, according to authorities.

Police also found a pair of glasses, a watch and parts of an embroidered shirt with Le Masne’s initials, The Guardian reported.

The Aosta valley prosecutor originally asked if anyone could help identify the remains of the skier in a tweet on June 28.

Emma Nassem, the niece of Le Masne, heard the announcement on a French radio station and believed it was her uncle, according to an article on the police’s website.

Le Masne’s brother Roger also alerted authorities.

“I am the brother of Henri Le Masne … who is likely the skier who disappeared 64 years ago. He was a bachelor and quite independent. He worked in the finance ministry in Paris,” he said to police in an email, according to The Guardian.

Le Masne was born in 1919 in the Normandy commune of Alencon.

The identification was proven with a saliva test, the police’s website added.

Cold Case Posse, investigation, Italy

Recently Posted

