Police Sources Detail Grim Findings in the House of Savannah Guthrie's Mother

The Arizona house of Nancy Guthrie, mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, is a crime scene, police investigating her disappearance say.

Blood was found inside Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home, law enforcement sources said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The sources said there were signs of forced entry. It was not clear whose blood was found.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, has not been seen since Saturday night.

When police went to her home after she did not show up for church, her belongings — including wallet, cellphone, and car — were there, but she was not.

“We do in fact have a crime scene; we do in fact have a crime,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” he said. “She’s very limited in her mobility.”

Police said they believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home overnight Saturday or early Sunday.

“At this point, investigators believe she was taken from the home against her will, possibly [in the] middle of the night,” department spokesperson Kevin Adger said. “Detectives are looking into a possible kidnapping or abduction.”

Nanos has appealed for Nancy Guthrie’s release.

“Just call us. Let her go. Just call us. The family will tell you, there’s no questions asked here,” he said in a comment aimed at any kidnapper.

“We don’t need another bad, tragic ending,” Nanos said. “We need some help.”

Nanos said Nancy Guthrie requires medicine every day and failure to take it could put her life in danger.

“It is a race against time, and I hope that window hasn’t closed,” Nanos said Tuesday, according to People.

“We took some samples that we hope would have profile of a DNA, profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at,” he said.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement asking for prayers on behalf of her mother, according to NBC.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him,” the statement said.

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” the statement said. “We need you.”

