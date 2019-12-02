Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson Fired Weeks Before Retirement After He Allegedly 'Misled the People of Chicago'

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson was fired Monday for what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called a “series of ethical lapses.”

Johnson had planned to retire at the end of the year, Fox News reported.

Lightfoot’s announcement comes months after Johnson was found “slumped over” in his vehicle after driving home from a dinner on Oct. 17.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lightfoot said at the time that Johnson had had “a couple of drinks with dinner.”

Johnson’s name also appeared in the news later in October when President Donald Trump mentioned him during a speech at a conference of police chiefs.

“There is one person who is not here today,” Trump said at the Oct. 28 event, according to The Associated Press.

“Where is he? I want to talk to him. In fact, more than anyone else, this person should be here because maybe he could learn something, and that’s the superintendent of the Chicago Police, Eddie Johnson.”

Lightfoot’s Monday statement referenced the Oct. 17 incident.

“Today, I am announcing that I have terminated Eddie Johnson’s employment with the City of Chicago, effective immediately,” Lightfoot said.

“Upon a thorough review of the materials of the Inspector General’s ongoing investigation, it has become clear that Mr. Johnson engaged in a series of ethical lapses that are intolerable.”

Regarding the events of Oct. 17, Lightfoot said that Johnson was “intentionally dishonest with me and communicated a narrative replete with false statements regarding material aspects of the incident.”

“Had I known all the facts at the time, I would have relieved him of his duties as superintendent then and there.”

Lightfoot also offered a broader criticism of Johnson.

“Perhaps worst of all, Mr. Johnson has misled the people of Chicago,” the mayor said.

“The 13,400 sworn and civilian members of the Chicago Police Department who work hard every day deserve a leader who they can believe in.”

At a November news conference announcing his retirement, Johnson said that “this job has taken its toll, taken a toll on my health, my family, my friends,” according to Fox.

He had served as Chicago police superintendent since 2016, when he was appointed by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

