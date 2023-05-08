Police Take Man Into Custody for Gruesome Crimes, Then They Learn How He Got Into the Country

An alleged serial killer who police say stabbed two people to death in Northern California and tried to kill a third person entered the country illegally as a child.

This so-called Dreamer was not deported and, according to police, took the lives of two people who were simply enjoying parks in Davis, California, in recent weeks.

Neither David Breaux nor Karim Abou Najm will ever dream again after their lives were cut short by a man police say is 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez.

BREAKING: Davis police have arrested 21-year-old Carlos Dominguez, suspected in the three stabbings from a week ago, two which were fatal. He attended UC Davis, up until last week. The Chief says they have evidence to show one person is responsible for the three attacks.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/EuHyzaTYBz — Rowena Lugtu-Shaddox aka RO (@RoShaddox) May 4, 2023



In recent weeks, three people were stabbed — allegedly at random — by Dominguez in Yolo County.

In addition to the dead, a 64-year-old homeless woman named Kimberlee Guillory was stabbed multiple times outside of a tent city.

She survived the attack, which further put the city on edge. Residents were scared to go outside.

Now, police believe they have their man in Dominguez, who was arrested last week and charged with the fatal stabbings of Breaux and Abou Najm.

Breaux was stabbed to death in the city’s Central Park while Najm was stabbed to death days later at the city’s Sycamore Park.

Dominguez is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

KXTV reported police believed they were dealing with an alleged serial killer in the young illegal immigrant, who was a UC Davis student until last month.

Police have not said what they believe the motive in the seemingly random knife attacks was, but they have put an ICE retainer on him, meaning if he is released he will be picked up by federal agents.

According to KXTV, Dominguez entered the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor in 2009 near Galveston, Texas, and his immigration case was administratively closed three years later.

The suspect is originally a citizen of El Salvador but was so comfortable in the U.S. that he was attending college until mid-April before allegedly taking human life.

Davis is a community that is probably breathing a collective sigh of relief now that an alleged serial killer is no longer prowling the community looking for more victims.

That is probably no consolation to the families of those whose lives Dominguez allegedly took.

It’s not to say that illegal immigration is the cause of all of this country’s issues, because it most certainly isn’t.

But the country has enough of its own depraved people and its own serial killers to contend with. The city of Davis didn’t need one allegedly from El Salvador, too.

Sadly, more immigrants are flooding into the country every day since the Biden administration effectively opened the southern border two years ago.

With this week’s expiration of the pandemic-era Title 42 policy to stave off some crossings, citizens in places across the country will be less safe than they were under the previous administration, which made every effort to put Americans first.

