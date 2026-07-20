Police Take Down Suspect After Mass Shooting Rocks Arizona Downtown

Tucson police shot a suspect early Sunday after nine other people were hurt in a shooting.

The shooter was in critical condition, the Tucson Police Department said, according to KNXV-TV.

Police said the initial shooting took place after two groups of people who knew each other confronted each other on a Tucson street. Bystanders were wounded in the shooting.

A witness said she saw a fight break out and one man reach for a gun.

“He like lifted his shirt up, and I didn’t even see the gun, but I knew what that meant,” Anais Camacho said, according to KOLD-TV.

Hero cops in Tucson, Arizona, stopped a gunman who opened fire on a downtown crowd, leaving nine people critically wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday. https://t.co/r8smUN3DSA pic.twitter.com/yYV8guYMp7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 19, 2026

Have you ever been to Tuscon? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I said, ‘he has a gun, he has a gun,’ and nobody like moved, and I had to like grab my cousin and we dipped, and as soon we bent the corner — shots fired,” she said.

Police said the responded when gunfire was heard at about 2 a.m., according to KVOA-TV.

As police arrived, one man was running away. Police said the man was issued multiple commands but did not obey.

A uniformed officer fired, hitting the man, police said.

Tucson Fire Department EMTs brough the man to a local hospital.

No police officers were injured.

Empire released the following statements after the mass shooting outside their business last night.

They say, “In gathering camera footage for the police investigation, we noticed an amazing act of bravery from TPD.” pic.twitter.com/0PDMMYwWHi — Mary Coleman (@Mary_reports) July 19, 2026

Police said several people were wounded, with most wounds to their arms and legs.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will investigate the incident, with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department called in to investigate the this officer-involved shooting.

“Last night, Tucson experienced another serious and senseless act of gun violence,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. “A shooter recklessly began shooting in a crowded area striking nine people before being stopped by a Tucson Police Officer.”

“Thanks to the quick actions and excellent care provided by our fire fighters and police officers, all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital where we are hopeful they will all recover,” Romero said.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.