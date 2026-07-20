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Police Take Down Suspect After Mass Shooting Rocks Arizona Downtown

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2026 at 7:36am
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Tucson police shot a suspect early Sunday after nine other people were hurt in a shooting.

The shooter was in critical condition, the Tucson Police Department said, according to KNXV-TV.

Police said the initial shooting took place after two groups of people who knew each other confronted each other on a Tucson street. Bystanders were wounded in the shooting.

A witness said she saw a fight break out and one man reach for a gun.

“He like lifted his shirt up, and I didn’t even see the gun, but I knew what that meant,” Anais Camacho said, according to KOLD-TV.

Have you ever been to Tuscon?

“I said, ‘he has a gun, he has a gun,’ and nobody like moved, and I had to like grab my cousin and we dipped, and as soon we bent the corner — shots fired,” she said.

Police said the responded when gunfire was heard at about 2 a.m., according to KVOA-TV.

As police arrived, one man was running away. Police said the man was issued multiple commands but did not obey.

A uniformed officer fired, hitting the man, police said.

Tucson Fire Department EMTs brough the man to a local hospital.

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No police officers were injured.

Police said several people were wounded, with most wounds to their arms and legs.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will investigate the incident, with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department called in to investigate the this officer-involved shooting.

“Last night, Tucson experienced another serious and senseless act of gun violence,” Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said. “A shooter recklessly began shooting in a crowded area striking nine people before being stopped by a Tucson Police Officer.”

“Thanks to the quick actions and excellent care provided by our fire fighters and police officers, all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital where we are hopeful they will all recover,” Romero said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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