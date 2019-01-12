Police Take Down Suspect Who Pulled Gun Outside Middle School

Police killed a man who drew a gun while being escorted off the premises of an Oregon middle school on Friday.

The man was forced out of Cascade Middle School in Eugene, Oregon over a custody dispute, The Associated Press reported Friday.

The school was put on lockdown for close to four hours.

The shooting occurred outside of the school at 10:27 a.m., according to a Eugene Police Department Facebook post Friday.

“As officers were escorting the male from the school, he produced a firearm and a struggle ensued,” the police department wrote.

TRENDING: Netflix Announces Largest Price Increase in Company History

“During the struggle the subject was shot by police and is now deceased.”

No students were hurt, the AP reported.

Police led small groups of students to a nearby church to meet up with parents in the afternoon.

The middle school set up a “care room” with counselors to support students throughout the day.

Do you think police officers deserve more support? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“We will resume school at the regular time on Monday and will have the Care Room set up for any students who need that support,” the school’s website said.

“We will communicate about any specific plans or changes to the typical school day on Sunday evening.”

Eugene Police Department and Cascade Middle School did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.