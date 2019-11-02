Police: Teen Kills Pregnant Sister, Cuts Out Baby To Give to Woman Faking Pregnancy

A 13-year-old Brazilian girl reportedly confessed to killing her pregnant sister and cutting out the woman’s unborn child from her womb.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released, confessed to killing her older sister, 23-year-old Fabiana Pires Santana, sometime before Oct. 18, according to police.

Fox News reported that the teenager beat Santana with an iron bar and stabbed her to death.

She also allegedly drowned Santana’s 7-year-old son, Gustavo.

According to police, the 13-year-old was ordered to carry out the attack by an older woman named Catia Rabelo.

TRENDING: 'The View' Audience Applauds as Joy Behar Says Democrats Need To Lie To Get into Office

The teenager was assisted in the attack by a 15-year-old boy.

Rabelo was said to be the mother of the 15-year-old, Brazilian news outlet Rondoniagora reported, according to Fox.

She was also reportedly the mastermind behind the brutal slayings.

Police Chief Leisaloma Carvalho told the outlet that Rabelo was looking for a baby so that she could fake a pregnancy.

Rabelo allegedly needed a child in order for her boyfriend, a prospector, to marry her.

Santana’s sister found the bodies of Fabiana and Gustavo inside a clay quarry just days after the 23-year-old woman went missing.

Gustavo’s body was floating in a lake.

Santana’s baby was found alive in the care of the 15-year-old.

The baby was taken to a local hospital.

RELATED: Medical Examiner Says Epstein's Autopsy Looks More Like 'Homicidal Strangulation' Than Suicide

According to Carvalho, the 13-year-old said her crime was an act of vengeance.

The chief told FocusOn News that “the girl made a separate claim that she committed the crimes out of revenge because she was sexually abused by her sister’s husband and ill-treated by Fabiana, who didn’t believe her stories,” Fox reported.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.