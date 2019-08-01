Police: Teen Shot at Cars, Yelled ‘I Don’t Like White People in My Hood’

A suspected gunman accused of firing at four people was apparently motivated by racial animus, according to a report from WXIX-TV.

According to Cincinnati police, 18-year-old Devonta Allen chased four people out of the Kennedy Heights neighborhood in the Ohio city while firing shots at them.

“I don’t like white people in my hood,” Allen was reportedly heard saying.

The entire ordeal is a bizarre one, made even stranger by the fact that some in Kennedy Heights don’t believe Allen even lives there.

“I’d never seen him before and I don’t know who he was friends with,” an anonymous neighbor told WXIX.

Police say the entire incident started over a stolen car.

Allen was reportedly not involved in the car theft itself, but showed up after the incident and began shooting.

The incident, which occurred at 11:15 a.m. on July 25, happened on Tyne Avenue in Kennedy Heights.

Allen hit two separate vehicles, though none of the four victims were injured. Of note, of the four victims, one is black and the other three are white.

The shots were fired following a fight over the stolen car.

According to WXIX, video of the incident has not been released because it is being considered evidence in the case.

Allen, currently held at the Hamilton County jail, reportedly turned himself in to authorities. He is being held on four counts of felonious assault.

Curiously, Allen’s account of the incident does not mesh with what investigators have uncovered.

Allen claims that, while he admitted to shooting at the victims, the aforementioned victims were armed and fired at him first.

“This and other statements made by Allen are inconsistent with the videotape evidence and statements from the victims and witnesses,” the criminal complaint said.

Allen’s attorneys argued in court on Wednesday that the 18-year-old has no adult record, but understands how “serious” the charges are. According to court records obtained by WXIX, Allen’s bond was set for $480,000.

While it’s prudent to reserve judgment until the case is fully investigated and findings are released, Allen’s ordeal does seem like the tangible manifestation of the years of identity politics peddled primarily by those on the far left. That seems particularly apt given what Allen allegedly yelled about “white people” before firing.

