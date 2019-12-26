Police: Texas Man Shoots Barber After Argument over Son's Haircut

Receiving a bad haircut can be devastating, even angering, but is it worth going to jail over?

Texas authorities have found a man whom they believe shot a barber three times over his teen son’s haircut.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident on its Twitter shortly after it occurred Saturday in Katy, Texas.

“Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital,” the department initially wrote.

According to authorities, the suspect’s 13-year-old son went to the barber shop early that morning, went home and then returned with his disgruntled father.

TRENDING: Kevin Spacey Accuser Dies One Day After Spacey Suggests 'Killing with Kindness' in Creepy Video

The father reportedly told the barber the haircut was not done properly so the barber fixed the teen’s hair, free of charge, KHOU said.

As the suspect and the father were leaving, the barber and the father got into a fight in the parking lot.

The teen had already entered the car when his father allegedly shot the barber three times, in his stomach, leg and arm.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Should this shooter face significant jail time? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (635 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt told KHOU.

“Like I said, the disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him a part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened,” he continued. “The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'”

Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Condition unknown at this time. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ukI2cmEAzO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 22, 2019

RELATED: Man Who Spent 23 Years Making 27,000 Crosses for Shooting Victims Across Country Is Retiring

Several witnesses were in the barber shop at the time of the incident and investigators are searching for surveillance video.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that it had identified a man believed to be the suspect, but that no charges had yet been filed.

The investigation remained ongoing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.