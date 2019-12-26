SECTIONS
Police: Texas Man Shoots Barber After Argument over Son's Haircut

By Kayla Kunkel
Published December 26, 2019 at 11:06am
Receiving a bad haircut can be devastating, even angering, but is it worth going to jail over?

Texas authorities have found a man whom they believe shot a barber three times over his teen son’s haircut.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident on its Twitter shortly after it occurred Saturday in Katy, Texas.

“Deputies are at a barber shop in the 23900 block of Franz Rd, where a male employee appears to have been shot by a customer, who then fled. The victim has been taken to the hospital,” the department initially wrote.

According to authorities, the suspect’s 13-year-old son went to the barber shop early that morning, went home and then returned with his disgruntled father.

The father reportedly told the barber the haircut was not done properly so the barber fixed the teen’s hair, free of charge, KHOU said.

As the suspect and the father were leaving, the barber and the father got into a fight in the parking lot.

The teen had already entered the car when his father allegedly shot the barber three times, in his stomach, leg and arm.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Should this shooter face significant jail time?

“I think it’s just crazy for anyone to shoot anybody over a haircut, period,” Detective Wallace Wyatt told KHOU.

“Like I said, the disturbing part is his 13-year-old son witnessed this, which makes him a part of this, so this 13-year-old son knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened,” he continued. “The father knows he needs to come forward and tell us what happened.

“Just to be an example, to be a good father and say, ‘I messed up. I have something to prove to my son, and this is how you fix it.'”

Several witnesses were in the barber shop at the time of the incident and investigators are searching for surveillance video.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening that it had identified a man believed to be the suspect, but that no charges had yet been filed.

The investigation remained ongoing.

×