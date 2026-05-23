Police: Texas Man Snuck Abortion Drug Into Pregnant Girlfriend's Drink, Killing His Own Unborn Daughter

When the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022, pro-lifers were understandably delirious with joy.

The Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, meaning that the Supreme Court acknowledged that the matter of abortion could be handled by the states.

Tragically, Dobbs has by no means ended abortion — even in conservative states, as this horrific story out of Texas demonstrates.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office put out a release saying that 25-year-old Jon Rueben Demeter had a Montgomery County grand jury return felony indictments against him.

Demeter is accused of coercing his pregnant girlfriend into taking abortion drugs — mifepristone, in this case, according to KTRK-TV — by putting them into her drink.

The horrific act would kill their unborn child.

“He covertly crushed that medication and mixed it in a water bottle with a liquid I.V. packet, and this was done with this specific intent to cause the death of the child,” Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said.

Demeter, who was originally charged with just aggravated assault, had his charge upgraded to the performance of an abortion and injury to a child by the grand jury.

The victim had apparently told Demeter that she wanted to keep the baby, but he allegedly pressured her to take abortion drugs.

When she ultimately refused, Demeter allegedly mixed the mifepristone into her drink.

The victim would eventually go to the hospital, where her baby daughter was stillborn — weighing just 55 grams.

“These allegations describe conduct that is both deeply troubling and profoundly harmful,” Chief Prosecutor Laura Hill said. “Our responsibility is to carefully evaluate the evidence, apply the law as written, and seek justice on behalf of victims and this community. We remain committed to ensuring this case is prosecuted with the seriousness and diligence it deserves.”

Of significant note, abortions and abortion drugs are banned for third parties in Texas — although there are loopholes in state law keeping them legal for women.

So how did Demeter accomplish his scheme?

KTRK confirmed that Demeter acquired mifepristone online, which is actually one of the most common ways that people inside pro-life states are having abortions.

And that’s made easier because of former President Joe Biden’s Food and Drug Administration.

Following Dobbs, Biden’s FDA had systematically begun removing critical safeguards when it comes to mail-order abortion drugs, such as removing the requirement for an in-person consultation before drugs are prescribed.

And the newly passed pro-life laws in Texas — which largely focus on targeting out-of-state abortion providers instead of parties within Texas having abortions — have failed to deter abortions from happening.

Given that reality, it’s very likely that the doctor who prescribed the drugs that killed the unborn child never actually spoke to the mother, at all.

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