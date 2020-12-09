The new top prosecutor of Los Angeles County announced Monday that his office will decline to prosecute many of the most common misdemeanor offenses, sparking an angry retort from at least one police union.

George Gascon, LA County’s new district attorney, said his mission was to move the justice system away from its past.

“For decades tough-on-crime advocates, the private prison industry, the bail industry and law enforcement unions — all organizations that profit off taking away your liberties — they sold us a false narrative that more police, stiffer penalties and more people locked up in prison made us safer,” the Democrat said, according to Fox News.

Gascon’s directive included a list of charges that “shall be declined or dismissed before arraignment and without conditions unless ‘exceptions’ or ‘factors for consideration’ exist.”

The list, which the directive said was only a starter, included resisting arrest, trespassing, disturbing the peace, driving without a valid license, driving with a suspended license, criminal threats, drug possession, public intoxication, loitering to commit prostitution, possession of alcohol by a minor, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, which represents LAPD officers, fired back in anger at the district attorney’s announcement.

“As homicides, shooting victims and shots fired into occupied homes soar in Los Angeles, it’s disturbing that Gascon’s first act in office is to explore every avenue possible to release from jail those responsible for this bloodshed,” the union’s board of directors said in a statement shared on Twitter.

“These victims and law-abiding residents lost a voice today while criminals and gang members gained an ally in the prosecutor’s office,” the union’s statement said.

Gascon’s directive said his goal was “to reimagine public safety and best serve the interests of justice and community well-being.”

“Los Angeles County courts should not be revolving doors for those in need of treatment and services,” he wrote. “Currently, over 47% of those incarcerated pre-trial on misdemeanor cases suffer from mental illness. Likewise, nearly 60% of those released each day have a significant substance use disorder. Meanwhile, individuals experiencing homelessness account for almost 20% of arrests in Los Angeles despite comprising only 1.7% of the population. The status quo has exacerbated social ills and encouraged recidivism at great public expense.”

Gascon pointed to the problems faced by people convicted of misdemeanors.

“Misdemeanor convictions create difficulties with employment, housing, education, government benefits, and immigration for non-citizens and citizens alike,” he said in the directive. “Deportation, denial of citizenship, and inadmissibility affect not only individuals, but also children, families, and immigrant communities.”

The new district attorney claimed that prosecuting misdemeanor cases was bad for public safety.

“Despite the immense social costs, studies show that prosecution of the offenses driving the bulk of misdemeanor cases have minimal, or even negative, long-term impacts on public safety,” his directive said.

“Agencies equipped with the social-service tools necessary to address the underlying causes of offenses such as unlicensed driving, sex work, drug possession, drinking in public, and trespassing are best positioned to prevent recidivism and will thus be empowered to provide help to those in need.”

Gascon also has said he will reopen investigations into police-involved shootings.

I have already pledged to re-open four fatal officer-involved shootings. My office will now convene a Use of Force Review Board to review fatal use of force cases dating back to at least 2012. We must hold police accountable to restore trust in law enforcement. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) December 7, 2020

In addition, he vowed to eliminate cash bail for anyone charged with a misdemeanor or nonviolent felony, according to LAist.

