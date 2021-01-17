Login
Police Union Head Calls Out Critics in Fiery Letter: 'Our Noble Profession Has Been Demonized'

By Thomas Catenacci
Published January 17, 2021 at 2:09am
The president of the Minneapolis Police Federation announced that he intends to retire at the end of January in a letter to union members, the Star Tribune reported.

Lt. Bob Kroll, 58, said he originally planned on retiring in May but decided it was in his family’s best interest to retire sooner, according to the Tribune.

“Most difficult for me as I made this decision was to see how our noble profession has been demonized,” Kroll wrote in the letter obtained by the Tribune.

“The toughest part of the job was witnessing the scrutiny and criticism [we] as professionals have endured from those who do not walk in our shoes.

“Yet these people turned into self-proclaimed experts into every aspect of our line of work,” Kroll wrote.

Kroll added that the low point of his career was seeing leaders pander to “armchair quarterbacks” rather than defend police officers.

In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, Kroll came under fire and many called for him to retire.

Kroll refused to resign and said Minneapolis police officers were being “scapegoated by political leaders in our city and our state.”

In response to the news that Kroll would soon retire, Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted, “Good riddance.”

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Thomas Catenacci
