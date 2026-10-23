A Utah man who spewed hatred of Jews online and expressed his wish to bomb a synagogue is now facing federal charges.

Skyler AJ Rose, 22, of Ogden, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to a Department of Justice news release.

On Dec. 23, 2025, the social media user wrote, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.” Rose allegedly made the post.

The federal charges against him include possession of an unregistered destructive device, threat to kill and injure persons and to destroy a building with an explosive, and attempting to commit a hate crime.

“Today’s indictment stops in its tracks an alleged plan to carry out a violent attack on a synagogue,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

“The Department of Justice will take decisive action to protect American worshippers from violent threats, no matter where they occur.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Melissa Holyoak said that “there is no place for hate‑motivated violence — attempts or otherwise — in our communities.”

Let’s advance the story. Feds have arrested Skyler Rose with child exploitation images and six pipe bombs/two AK-47s. The indictment notes that Rose made threatening comments about blowing up a synagogue. https://t.co/ok5GujbCWA https://t.co/ZcCCMV6kZV — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) October 22, 2026

Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls of the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office added that “no one should have to fear for their safety because of their faith.”

The release said that the FBI contacted the Ogden City Police Department after the Dec. 23 post. A search revealed six improvised explosive pipe bombs and one inert device, as well as components for more bombs.

Rose’s cell phone revealed that in November 2025, he searched online for the location of a synagogue near him.

The phone also included images of child sexual abuse, the release said.

Rose also faces state charges related to his December arrest, according to KSL-TV.

At the time of his arrest, Rose was on state probation after being charged in May 2025 with disorderly conduct and firing a homemade shotgun in public. After the December charges were filed, his probation was revoked.

BREAKING news out of Utah: Skyler AJ Rose, 21, was arrested in Ogden after law enforcement traced antisemitic threats on X ( including “I wanna blow up a synagogue”) to his account. During a search of his home, detectives found multiple homemade bombs and an assault rifle. Rose is now charged with weapons of mass destruction, terrorism threats, and more, and is being held without bail. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 25, 2025

“Despite having already been under state supervision for his previous dangerous conduct, [Rose] engaged in even more risky and dangerous criminal behavior,” prosecutors said in a motion.

“This recent history demonstrates that [Rose] does not respect court conditions and will not follow them, even if it is to his benefit to do so… [his] conduct is serious and inherently dangerous to the community and his history evidences no desire to act differently,” the motion added.

Do you think the federal charges against Rose are sufficient to deter similar hate crimes? Yes, they are necessary No, they are too lenient Not sure Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they are necessary 27% (4 votes) No, they are too lenient 67% (10 votes) Not sure 7% (1 vote)

The federal indictment added that he allegedly wrote on social media, “When the power goes out I must hunt the Jews,” as well as, “Death be upon you Jews for I bring fire and brimstone.”

In a different post, he wrote, “Death to all Jews I will devote my life to killing you! heil hitler,” according to KSL.

“[Rose’s] troubling searches, combined with threatening social media posts and six functional improvised explosive pipe bombs are exacerbated by even more illegal material found on his phone. Specifically, law enforcement found hundreds of cached images and screenshots depicting [child sexual abuse material] when searching that device,” the prosecutors also wrote.

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