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A Star of David symbol in stained glass windows inside the Grand Synagogue of Edirne, Türkiye’s largest synagogue and Europe’s third largest.
A Star of David symbol in stained glass windows inside the Grand Synagogue of Edirne, Türkiye’s largest synagogue and Europe’s third largest. (Toli / Getty Images)

Police: Utah Man Who Fantasized Online About Blowing Up Synagogue Found with Multiple Homemade Bombs

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2026 at 7:50am
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A Utah man who spewed hatred of Jews online and expressed his wish to bomb a synagogue is now facing federal charges.

Skyler AJ Rose, 22, of Ogden, Utah, was indicted by a federal grand jury, according to a Department of Justice news release.

On Dec. 23, 2025, the social media user wrote, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.” Rose allegedly made the post.

The federal charges against him include possession of an unregistered destructive device, threat to kill and injure persons and to destroy a building with an explosive, and attempting to commit a hate crime.

“Today’s indictment stops in its tracks an alleged plan to carry out a violent attack on a synagogue,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said.

“The Department of Justice will take decisive action to protect American worshippers from violent threats, no matter where they occur.”

U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah Melissa Holyoak said that “there is no place for hate‑motivated violence — attempts or otherwise — in our communities.”

Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls of the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office added that “no one should have to fear for their safety because of their faith.”

The release said that the FBI contacted the Ogden City Police Department after the Dec. 23 post. A search revealed six improvised explosive pipe bombs and one inert device, as well as components for more bombs.

Rose’s cell phone revealed that in November 2025, he searched online for the location of a synagogue near him.

The phone also included images of child sexual abuse, the release said.

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Rose also faces state charges related to his December arrest, according to KSL-TV.

At the time of his arrest, Rose was on state probation after being charged in May 2025 with disorderly conduct and firing a homemade shotgun in public. After the December charges were filed, his probation was revoked.

“Despite having already been under state supervision for his previous dangerous conduct, [Rose] engaged in even more risky and dangerous criminal behavior,” prosecutors said in a motion.

“This recent history demonstrates that [Rose] does not respect court conditions and will not follow them, even if it is to his benefit to do so… [his] conduct is serious and inherently dangerous to the community and his history evidences no desire to act differently,” the motion added.

Do you think the federal charges against Rose are sufficient to deter similar hate crimes?

The federal indictment added that he allegedly wrote on social media, “When the power goes out I must hunt the Jews,” as well as, “Death be upon you Jews for I bring fire and brimstone.”

In a different post, he wrote, “Death to all Jews I will devote my life to killing you! heil hitler,” according to KSL.

“[Rose’s] troubling searches, combined with threatening social media posts and six functional improvised explosive pipe bombs are exacerbated by even more illegal material found on his phone. Specifically, law enforcement found hundreds of cached images and screenshots depicting [child sexual abuse material] when searching that device,” the prosecutors also wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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