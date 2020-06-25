SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Polish President Quietly Visits Vandalized DC Statue, His Next Move Puts Disrespectful Protesters to Shame

By Jared Harris
Published June 25, 2020 at 4:20pm
Print

Weeks after destructive protesters defaced a monument dedicated to a Revolutionary War hero, a visiting foreign president shamed them with a respectful visit to the memorial.

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the monument to Tadeusz Kosciuszko Wednesday during his trip Washington, D.C., to meet with President Donald Trump.

The monument, located in Lafayette Park, was defaced as protests swept the city earlier this month.

While the park was in chaos weeks ago, Duda’s Wednesday visit was much less spectacular.

With no angry mob, no riot police and very little media attention, Duda simply walked to the memorial, placed a wreath and bowed his head in silence.

TRENDING: Trump Celebrates 'Big Victory' After Federal Court's Decision

“A few weeks ago, Tadeusz Kosciuszko’s monument was vandalized,” Polish presidential staff member Marcin Czaplinski teeted. “President [Duda] begins his visit in [Washington, D.C.] by paying tribute to a proponent for the abolition of slavery, a distinguished son of [Poland], and hero of the American Revolution.

“We remember your sacrifice!”

Watch the video of Duda’s visit to the Kosciuszko memorial below:

Should protesters who damage monuments face criminal charges?

Considering Kosciuszko’s history, it seems protesters who defaced the monument had no idea who the war hero was.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Polish-born war hero was a central player in many of our fledgling nation’s military victories.

Kosciuszko, who shared the sentiments of freedom and liberty with the American rebels, was attracted like a magnet to the conflict.

He offered his services as a military engineer to Continental forces, and was welcomed with open arms. Kosciuszko’s skill and wit would frustrate British assaults and harden the defenses of American forts, saving countless lives.

RELATED: Clueless Leftists Destroy Statue of Civil War Hero Who Died Fighting Slavery

Owing to his love of freedom, the Polish engineer was also a fierce advocate for the abolition of slavery.

In his will, Kosciuszko directed that his American holdings be used to buy the freedom of some of Thomas Jefferson’s slaves. Jefferson, a friend of Kosciuszko, was named the will’s executor, but the requests in it were never fulfilled.

It’s unlikely protesters knew any of this before defacing his monument.

Although the heroes of American history are being forgotten and outright vilified by some, President Duda’s act of respect shows that these historical figures will not be so easily cast aside by the mob.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Polish President Quietly Visits Vandalized DC Statue, His Next Move Puts Disrespectful Protesters to Shame
Trump Administration Makes Shock Find: Chinese Military Owns or Controls 20 Major Companies
As Founding Fathers Fall, Statue of Lenin Unveiled to Roar of Approval
As Rioters Pull Down Statue, Bystander Gets Full Brunt of the Bronze Behemoth
2020 Could Take Even Darker Turn as Hurricane Season Gets Off to Rough Start
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×