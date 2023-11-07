Political Powerhouse 'Forcibly Removed' from NFL Game Over His Pro-Israel Display
A New Jersey Democratic insider is considering suing the Philadelphia Eagles after he was removed from a game for displaying a pro-Israel flag.
Businessman and South Jersey “power broker” George Norcross was booted from the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
A video has emerged of Norcross arguing with a security guard — before being escorted away from his private box seating.
The guard removed Norcross’s American-Israeli flag from the stadium box.
In a statement, Norcross, the brother of Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey, claimed he had been assaulted by the security guard, according to the New Jersey Globe, an online political news outlet in the Garden State.
“Yesterday, I was forcibly removed and assaulted by the non-police security staff of Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles/NFL for refusing to remove a 3’x5′ American and Israeli flag I’d hung off the box I was sitting in,” the statement said.
In a team statement, the Eagles claimed that Norcross was ejected because he “became physically and verbally abusive” with stadium security after he was asked to remove the sign.
Norcross, however, states that 15 witnesses in his private box can speak as to his conduct before the ejection.
“The only abuse at all is when the Eagles/NFL security force assaulted me and arm locked me behind my back,” the statement said.
“As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder, I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine, so as a strong supporter of Israel – a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago – I thought it was an important statement to make.”
The team is citing franchise rules against the display of non-game-related banners at contests.
Norcross is urging supporters of Israel to make their displeasure toward the team known as the Jewish state fights a war with the terrorist group Hamas stemming from the group’s Oct. 7 massive slaughter of civilians in southern Israel.
He cited the example of donors to major universities who are withholding support because of the schools’ behavior since the Hamas attack.
“As I consider whether to file suit against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and the security company which yanked me out of the box and paraded me in front of thousands of fans, I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard.”
Former New Jersey governor and presidential contender Chris Christie was also booed at the game, according to the Asbury Park Press.
Christie is well-known in the Philadelphia area not only as a former New Jersey governor but also as a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, a longtime divisional rival of the Eagle in the NFC East.
Besides the booing, Christie was likely disappointed with the game’s results. The Eagles won 28-23.
