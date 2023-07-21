After more than three decades in the music business, the leftist punk band Anti-Flag has broken up without offering any explanation.

On Thursday, the music site Pitchfork noted that the “stalwart political punk band” announced it was dissolving only a day before a scheduled concert in Prague.

“Anti-Flag has disbanded,” the Pittsburgh band said Wednesday on its Patreon page.

Pitchfork reported that the band’s publicist declined to comment on the situation.

While Anti-Flag didn’t provide a reason for the sudden breakup, there is one disturbing possibility.

Stereogum reported Thursday that Justin Geever, the band’s founder and lead singer who goes by the stage name Justin Sane, might be accused of rape.

“On the latest episode of Enough, a podcast dedicated to sexual assault in the music business, a woman tells a story about being raped by the singer in a political punk band,” the music site reported.

“She never names the band or the singer, but it’s hard to hear that story without connecting dots.”

The woman said her rapist knocked her onto a bed, “put his hand around my throat and basically turned into a monster.” She said he “proceeded to violently attack me. … There were several moments that I thought I was dying.”

The woman’s horrific tale can be heard here.

This story requires two layers of caveats.

First, the Stereogum report makes it clear that no one has publicly named Geever as a rape suspect.

Second, even if Geever finds himself formally accused and charged, we must presume his innocence until it is proved otherwise.

These are no mere platitudes, for equal protection under the law applies even to those who hold odious views.

This brings me to Anti-Flag itself.

The now-defunct band featured four words in the banner of its now-defunct Patreon page: “No Borders. No Nations.”

On what principles humankind would unite in the absence of borders and nations the band did not say.

In the 20th century, communist internationalists gave one possible answer by saturating the world in blood.

Anti-Flag’s now-former members do not appear to have thought things through to that extent.

For instance, in a 2020 interview with Alternative Press, Geever explained that the band devoted its new record, “20/20 Vision,” solely to criticism of then-President Donald Trump.

Throughout the interview, he parroted establishment media propaganda about “xenophobia,” “crimes against the planet” and other nonsense.

Of course, no rubbish-filled leftist screed would be complete without a dog-whistle reference and an attempt to exploit a massacre for political points.

“He’s speaking in a coded language [where] racists and neo-fascists understand exactly what he’s saying,” Geever said as he tried to blame Trump for the 2018 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

One hopes that Geever did not commit rape. If formally accused, one hopes that he receives a fair trial.

Either way, good riddance to Anti-Flag.

