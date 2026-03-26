'Political Suicide': Far-Left Podcasters Say Gavin Newsom's Sudden Israel Support Will End Him

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is attempting a rebrand ahead of the 2028 presidential election and leftist media personalities aren’t having it.

While his record as governor is nothing to boast for his likely campaign, Newsom seems to be positioning himself to win over a wide portion of the voting population in walking back previous statements about Israel.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday Newsom regretted calling Israel an “apartheid state,” in an interview with Politico. He clarified these were the wrong words “in this context,” adding he “revered” Israel and was “proud to support” them.

The governor tried to introduce some nuance into those remarks by taking aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who he “deeply, deeply opposed” commenting “his opposition to the two-state solution and deeply oppose(s) how he is indulging the far-right as it relates to what’s going on in the West Bank.”

In reaction to those comments, Mediaite reported leftist podcaster Kyle Kulinski deemed them “political suicide” referring to his words as “nonsense.”

Kulinski vented his anger alongside fellow leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch on the latter’s “I’ve Had It” podcast.

Her reaction was similar is stating, “I’ve heard enough.”

“Why are we in this world where you cannot say a fact? That Israel is an apartheid state,” she complained.

“Why do we have Democrats that are denying facts in the same way that MAGA does?”

Kulinski told Newsom to “Read the room!” clarifying the polling numbers did not lend themselves to Democrat voters supporting Israel.

We are two and a half years removed from the 2028 election, but Newsom can’t seem to help himself from angering the loudest voices on his end of the political spectrum.

The rebrand is an effort to appear more centered and less of a far-left candidate; Newsom’s career has forced him into this role.

He has few if any accomplishments to boast from his time as governor.

He’s known as the official that made thousands flee for sensible policies in red states and not look back.

With his term ending after this year – and hopefully California’s nightmare under his leadership.

He has 24 months to prepare. That time will likely not be spent putting his record as governor on full display but rather hiding it.

We should expect more moments like this one; backing away from a far-left viewpoint to garner votes is his most viable path forward.

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