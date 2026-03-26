Share
Commentary
California Governor Gavin Newsom sits for an interview at an event promoting his book "Young Man in a Hurry" on Feb. 28, 2026 in San Francisco.
Commentary
California Governor Gavin Newsom sits for an interview at an event promoting his book "Young Man in a Hurry" on Feb. 28, 2026 in San Francisco. (Benjamin Fanjoy / Getty Images)

'Political Suicide': Far-Left Podcasters Say Gavin Newsom's Sudden Israel Support Will End Him

 By Samuel Short  March 26, 2026 at 6:58am
Share

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is attempting a rebrand ahead of the 2028 presidential election and leftist media personalities aren’t having it.

While his record as governor is nothing to boast for his likely campaign, Newsom seems to be positioning himself to win over a wide portion of the voting population in walking back previous statements about Israel.

The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday Newsom regretted calling Israel an “apartheid state,” in an interview with Politico. He clarified these were the wrong words “in this context,” adding he “revered” Israel and was “proud to support” them.

The governor tried to introduce some nuance into those remarks by taking aim at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who he “deeply, deeply opposed” commenting “his opposition to the two-state solution and deeply oppose(s) how he is indulging the far-right as it relates to what’s going on in the West Bank.”

In reaction to those comments, Mediaite reported leftist podcaster Kyle Kulinski deemed them “political suicide” referring to his words as “nonsense.”

Kulinski vented his anger alongside fellow leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch on the latter’s “I’ve Had It” podcast.

Her reaction was similar is stating, “I’ve heard enough.”

“Why are we in this world where you cannot say a fact? That Israel is an apartheid state,” she complained.

“Why do we have Democrats that are denying facts in the same way that MAGA does?”

Kulinski told Newsom to “Read the room!” clarifying the polling numbers did not lend themselves to Democrat voters supporting Israel.

We are two and a half years removed from the 2028 election, but Newsom can’t seem to help himself from angering the loudest voices on his end of the political spectrum.

The rebrand is an effort to appear more centered and less of a far-left candidate; Newsom’s career has forced him into this role.

Related:
USC Cancels California Gubernatorial Debate After Only White Candidates Qualify

He has few if any accomplishments to boast from his time as governor.

He’s known as the official that made thousands flee for sensible policies in red states and not look back.

With his term ending after this year – and hopefully California’s nightmare under his leadership.

He has 24 months to prepare. That time will likely not be spent putting his record as governor on full display but rather hiding it.

We should expect more moments like this one; backing away from a far-left viewpoint to garner votes is his most viable path forward.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Netflix Denies Exec Called Muslims 'Dangerous People' After Reportedly Asking Comic to Cut Islam Joke
'Political Suicide': Far-Left Podcasters Say Gavin Newsom's Sudden Israel Support Will End Him
Chicago Mayor Unveils City Vehicle That Directly Attacks ICE a Week After Illegal Alien Allegedly Commits Murder
Stephen Colbert Is Co-Writing a Screenplay With His Son Based on Famous Conservative Book Series
'I Was There': Survivor of Oct. 7 Massacre Takes On Mamdani's Wife Directly for Supporting Claim That Oct. 7 Rapes Weren't Real
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation